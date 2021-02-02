Spacey Jane set for NightQuarter show

Spacey Jane have been confirmed to play at Birtinya venue NightQuarter in April.

The Perth act, whose hit song Booster Seat took out number 2 spot in the annual Triple J list, will play at the Birtinya venue on April 23.

The four piece had three other tracks from its Sunlight record make the countdown.

"We're so excited to finally have the opportunity to play these songs on the road," the band said in the media statement.

"It's been a long time since we've managed to tour Australia, and we're all raring to go.

"These will be our biggest shows to date, in venues we've only dreamt of playing - see you out there."

Spacey Jane will be joined by Carla Geneve as they head around the country.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday.

It's understood Spacey Jane had been due to play at Ocean St's Solbar venue.