Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOUTHSIDE FIRE: A Bedroom fire was extinguished earlier this morning on the Southside.
SOUTHSIDE FIRE: A Bedroom fire was extinguished earlier this morning on the Southside. Bev Lacey
News

Southside woman hospitalised after blaze erupts in bedroom

Philippe Coquerand
by
3rd Jun 2019 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a fire at a Southside property earlier this morning.

The fire broke out in a bedroom of an apartment on Loder street, just after 5:10am.

The fire was extinguished before Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, with a woman in her 30s taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

It's believed the fire was caused by an aircon and portable heater," a QFES spokesman said.

Sunshine Coast Senior Operations Supervisor Shane Kropp said it was important that during winter people should check their electrical equipment to ensure it's safe to use.

"My main safety message is for people to be vigilant about this time of the year when it's cold to make sure their heating equipment is electrically safe and not to use open flames inside the house," Mr Kropp said.

There was no structural damage caused by the fire.

fire fire and emergency services gympie hospital gympie police qfes queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services southside fire
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Family’s terror after dingo attack nightmare

    premium_icon Family’s terror after dingo attack nightmare

    News The parents of a little boy who was snatched by his head from a camper van by a dingo on Fraser Island have spoken for the first time about the ordeal.

    Man injured after arm stuck in boot of vehicle in Kandanga

    premium_icon Man injured after arm stuck in boot of vehicle in Kandanga

    News The man received minor bruising and swelling.

    Goomboorian venture to help koala populations

    premium_icon Goomboorian venture to help koala populations

    News Former Navy man now waging a war on koala decline

    OPINION: 'Jerome's campaign nothing more than career grab'

    premium_icon OPINION: 'Jerome's campaign nothing more than career grab'

    News 'He used the campaign to build a profile and establish a platform'