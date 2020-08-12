Southside Twilight Markets a family friendly Friday night out

Southside P and C's first Twilight Markets are on this Friday night from 5pm to 9pm.

IF YOU are looking for something different, fun and family friendly to do after work this Friday, the Southside School Pand C is hosting its very first Twilight Market and has masses of exciting stalls, music, food and activities.

WHAT: Gympie South School P&C Twilight Market

WHERE: South School Oval

WHEN: This Friday, August 14, 5-9pm

BOOKINGS: Phone 0418 151 352

Pop the picnic basket in the car and take the whole family out. And if you need to wind down after a hectic working week, there’s a bar with plenty of beer and wine.

Included in the line-up of attractions to fill the grounds will be a jumping castle, Spin the Wheel and Win, Teeny Weeny Faeries face painting, Massage by Jason, Kellyco, Everything Dogz, Holoistic Hives, Jass It Up Bath Products, Stevina Produce, Miss Hatters Magic Creations, Betsy’s Candles and Soaps and De—Lighted.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Also at the markets on Friday will be Knots of Love, Smart Cookies, Beauty and the Beard Eats and Events, Ando’s Wicked Potato Slinky’s, Red Dog 2,

Anatolian Kebab and Turkish Gozleme, Bulls Eye Food Truck, Inferno Wood Fire Pizza, Bloo Moo Real Ice Cream, OMG Decadent Donuts, Coffee & A Cookie, Mary Valley Farmers Gourmet Ice Cream and Fudging Mad.

All fund raised by the market go into the school community, something especially important at the moment as the P&C donations help relieve the pressure on parents and carers across the whole school.

“By running our Markets as our main fundraiser we not only take the financial pressure off the parents and carers in our school but also the time pressure,” a spokesman said.

Performing on the night will be the talented James Dixon from Mothwing and Andrew Weller from Brother Phoenix, who have joined together to create the fantastic collaboration of “Chordless”.

Musical entertainment is just part of the line-up of Friday night.

P&C President Sharon James said:

“We are excited to try something new and welcome our community to our amazing school to help support our students.”

P&C Market Coordinator Kaitlyn Anderson said:

“We have really enjoyed planning this wonderful family friendly night time event for our local community. We have a diverse range of Market Stalls, Fantastic Entertainment for Adults and Kids and Delicious Food. So we encourage everyone to take the night off on Friday night, pop the picnic blanket in and come out for a relaxing night under the stars.”