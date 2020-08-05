Southside man driving illegally tried to flee police on foot

The man tried to flee when police pulled him over in Southside earlier this year. Picture: File photo

The man tried to flee when police pulled him over in Southside earlier this year. Picture: File photo

A SOUTHSIDE man who tried to run away from police when he was pulled over for a roadside test and licence check faced Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

On April 26, police saw a car backing up near a Southside thrift shop, and pulled the car over.

The driver and passenger got out of the car, and one of them, Brent Albert Lothian, 46, attempted to run away, but was stopped by police.

A police check then revealed the car’s registration had expired, it was uninsured, had false licence plates, and that Lothian’s licence had been suspended.

Three days later, Lothian was interviewed at the Gympie police station and admitted to trying to flee and said he had been the driver of the car.

Lothian told police he and his passenger were driving to get food, and he had no lawful reason to be driving unlicensed and with the car in the condition it was in.

He pleaded guilty this week to obstructing a police officer, driving while on a suspended licence, driving with false plates, and driving an unregistered and uninsured car.

The court heard Lothian had a history of similar driving offences, and Magistrate Maxine Baldwin told Lothian he “can’t keep doing this”.

“Why on earth would you run away?” she asked him.

Ms Baldwin disqualified Lothian from driving for two months, and gave him a jail sentence of one month, suspended for a year.

Lothian was also fined $250 for obstructing police.