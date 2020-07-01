Southside man breaches probation with drugs, nunchucks

Steven Cumner faced the Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday. Pictured: Steven Cumner in 2011

Steven Cumner faced the Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday. Pictured: Steven Cumner in 2011

A SOUTHSIDE father-of-two who breached his probation landed in Gympie Magistrates Court earlier this week after being found with marijuana and homemade nunchucks.

Steven Robert Clifford Cumner, 30, was busted with a small amount of cannabis and two pipes during a search of his property on March 5.

Police also found homemade nunchucks, which Cumner said he had built but didn’t know it was illegal to own them without a permit.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Cumner was on probation until July this, and was co-operative with police, the court heard.

The police prosecutor said Cumner told them the cannabis helped him with anxiety.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said Cumner was dealing with an addiction problem and had started seeing a GP for depression and anxiety.

“He is taking steps to remove illicit drugs from his life,” Mr Anderson said.

Mr Callaghan placed him on 12 months probation, and said he must submit to psychiatric treatment and intervention programs.