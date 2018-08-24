SOUTHSIDE: Gympie region's sleeping beauty in real estate

The iconic Gunabul Homestead is a popular Southside venue for meals, weddings or even a round of golf.

THE appeal of the Southside is holding steady according to Tom Grady Real Estate saleswoman, Desley Aylward.

Ms Aylward, now in her fourth year in real estate sales said the larger blocks and the slightly more prestigious reputation meant that demand from both Gympie region locals and those from outside the area had remained fairly high.

"They (the prices) haven't done their huge boom that everyone was predicting but they are steadily going up,” she said.

With the improved highway access and bigger block sizes, properties in and around the Watson, Sorensen and Groundwater roads area is especially sought after.

She said there has been a good influx of buyers from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast because now, with the improved Bruce Highway, it's a quicker commute from Gympie to Tewantin and Noosa than from Caboolture and Caloundra.

"They can get to Noosa quite quickly - in around 25-30 minutes - than if they start out from the south because they're fighting a lot more traffic,” she said.

"Locals like to live there too and a lot will look on this side of town because it has a good reputation.”

The facilities on the southside are also really good with its own shopping centre with supermarket, cafes, restaurant, newsagency, doctors, dentists and gym, plus the primary school, child care centres, hockey club, golf course, bowls club, hotel, medical imaging centre and a couple of retirement villages are all located within a one kilometre radius of the city's

centre.

It also has the Gympie Turf Club and Showgrounds which host race meetings, the Gympie Show, the Garden Expo and rodeos and all sorts of special events.

The southside property prices really hold their value well, according to Ms Aylward, mainly because the blocks are bigger and the demand in the area is fairly high.

"A lot of people like to live there because they can buy something really good and have money left over,” she said.

"We get a lot of retirees who want a bit of space and want to be more comfortable in their retirement.”

Ms Aylward, said with the average block size around a half acre, the houses aren't crammed into each other and butted up next to the neighbours.

"It's the affordability, the space and the access to a wide range of facilities,” she

said.