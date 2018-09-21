Southside family stuck in internet black hole

DATA DROP OUT: Ash and Lesley McGregor are frustrated by their inability to have internet connected at their new Southside home over the past four months.

TWO kilometres from town might sound like a place of perfect convenience, but for one Southside couple it has turned out to be a telecommunication black hole.

"Frustrating” is how Ash and Lesley McGregor describe the four months they have spent in their Lindsay Rd property.

While the scarce mobile coverage is bearable - they have to go into the side yard to talk - their efforts to get the nbn or internet installed have not been.

It was especially frustrating given the satellite internet at the Langhsaw property they moved from.

But they could not get it at the Southside.

"They won't give satellite broadband because nbn is pending, but nbn have told us they have no plans to give us the internet in the foreseeable future,” Mrs McGregor said.

"It could be a week, it could be a month, it could be two years.”

Mrs McGregor said so far Telstra and the nbn seemed to be pointing a finger at each other, which did not help solve their problem, especially given that it had taken three months and a call to the ombudsman to get their landline installed.

They were also confused as to why it was difficult to connect them to the nbn, when neighbours on both sides had it.

"We'd just like to get the internet on, Mrs McGregor said.

"It could be somebody sitting on the moon beaming down to us; we really don't care.”

A Telstra spokesman said the copper line data and phone services at the McGregor's house were retired "in line with the Government's nbn policy”.

He said they worked closely with the nbn to have their landline installed.

"This is now connected and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Nbn local manager Ryan Williams said the location of the McGregors' house posed connection problems.

"Nbn regrets the delay in connecting this premises to the nbn, but unfortunately some premises are harder to connect from an engineering perspective,” Mr Williams said.

He said government regulations were also a hurdle in these instances because all services had to be of a minimum speed.