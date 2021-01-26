Southside drug trafficker busted with stash

A convicted drug trafficker has landed back behind bars after he was caught by police with a stash of unlwaful medication for his own use.

Michael John Spies pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing oxazepam and codeine and unlawfully obtaining diazepam in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard Spies was picked up by police on December 10 last year while he was travelling on the Bruce Highway near Gympie.

A search of his vehicle turned up the gum container with three round white tablets, one round yellow tablet and one oblong white tablet inside.

Spies told police he was going to take the tablets himself but did not have a prescription.

The 35-year-old Southside man appeared in court by video, his parole having been suspended as a result of being caught with the drugs.

He had been given a six year jail sentence in 2019 by the Supreme Court for drug trafficking, was released in August last year but was now back behind bars.

“That’s what happens if you do the wrong thing,” Spies said.

He had been self-medicating for back pain, he told the court, but now agreed his actions were “silly” and was working towards being allowed to use medical marijuana.

“That’s the sensible thing to do,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

When asked by Mr Callaghan if he wished to make any submissions on whether convictions should be recorded Spies said he did not want “any extra ones if I can avoid them”.

Mr Callaghan recorded convictions and fined him $300.