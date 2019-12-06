Southside couple loses 80% of land at stroke of a pen

John Buckley, Southside Eel Creek Rd lost 75 per cent of his land due to Southside Temporary Planning Instrument.

A SOUTHSIDE landowner is urging people to check the planning scheme after he discovered 80 per cent of his property could be locked up for environmental corridors.

John Buckley said 25ha of his 32ha property will be locked up under Gympie Regional Council’s endorsed temporary local planning instruments.

The Southside Structure Area and Protection of Biodiversity Values TLPIs have been submitted to the State Government for approval.

A council spokeswoman said 64 properties fell under the mapping.

The corridors were an important part of the Southside Local Structure Plan “to protect environmentally significant areas, enhance environmental connectivity and provide passive recreation opportunities”,” she said.

Environment corridors on the Southside will be further-protected under the council’s new planning proposals.

Mr Buckley and his wife Rosalie bought the land in 1998 as their retirement nest egg, and were not averse to environmental protection.

“We believe they should have some; don’t think we’re anti-wildlife,” he said

But the amount of his land affected was huge and Mr Buckley wants other people to check if they are affected.

“If you talk to anyone they don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said.

Mrs Buckley said this was the latest in a string of council plans, with most thrown out after a lot of money was spent.

Protecting koala habitats is one of the key reasons behind the change.

The council spokeswoman said they were working with Mr Buckley on his options.

“Residents are encouraged to call to discuss any concerns they may have or use council’s pre-application meeting service to discuss particular development matters,” she said.

The TLPIs did not prohibit development but “the council will need to assess the proposed development while considering significant environmental values,” she said.