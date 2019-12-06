Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Buckley, Southside Eel Creek Rd lost 75 per cent of his land due to Southside Temporary Planning Instrument.
John Buckley, Southside Eel Creek Rd lost 75 per cent of his land due to Southside Temporary Planning Instrument.
News

Southside couple loses 80% of land at stroke of a pen

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
6th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTHSIDE landowner is urging people to check the planning scheme after he discovered 80 per cent of his property could be locked up for environmental corridors.

John Buckley said 25ha of his 32ha property will be locked up under Gympie Regional Council’s endorsed temporary local planning instruments.

The Southside Structure Area and Protection of Biodiversity Values TLPIs have been submitted to the State Government for approval.

A council spokeswoman said 64 properties fell under the mapping.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The corridors were an important part of the Southside Local Structure Plan “to protect environmentally significant areas, enhance environmental connectivity and provide passive recreation opportunities”,” she said.

Environment corridors on the Southside will be further-protected under the council’s new planning proposals.
Environment corridors on the Southside will be further-protected under the council’s new planning proposals.

Mr Buckley and his wife Rosalie bought the land in 1998 as their retirement nest egg, and were not averse to environmental protection.

“We believe they should have some; don’t think we’re anti-wildlife,” he said

But the amount of his land affected was huge and Mr Buckley wants other people to check if they are affected.

“If you talk to anyone they don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said.

Mrs Buckley said this was the latest in a string of council plans, with most thrown out after a lot of money was spent.

Protecting koala habitats is one of the key reasons behind the change.
Protecting koala habitats is one of the key reasons behind the change.

The council spokeswoman said they were working with Mr Buckley on his options.

“Residents are encouraged to call to discuss any concerns they may have or use council’s pre-application meeting service to discuss particular development matters,” she said.

The TLPIs did not prohibit development but “the council will need to assess the proposed development while considering significant environmental values,” she said.

enviornment gympie council gympie regioanl council koala protection koalas
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman charged over Gympie stabbing done for drink driving

        premium_icon Woman charged over Gympie stabbing done for drink driving

        News AN ‘OUTRAGEOUSLY high’ alcohol reading, on top of serious painkillers, was not enough to stop this Gympie man going for a drive – to get more drugs.

        UPDATE: Day 15 of Fraser Island fire

        UPDATE: Day 15 of Fraser Island fire

        News QPWS rangers are currently managing the fire

        NAPLAN: How Gympie region’s top school did it

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Gympie region’s top school did it

        News The principal of Gympie’s best performing school reveals the secret to their...

        5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school ranked

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school ranked

        News The third best performing Year 5 school was St Patrick’s Primary School, in Gympie...