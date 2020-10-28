Southside Bowls Club gets ready for a big Melbourne Cup

Gympie Bowls Club – Southside

Last Saturday was ‘Come and Try’ day at our club. Mid-morning rain might have deterred a few people however we were delighted with the number and enthusiasm of the people who came along.

A coach was allocated to each group which allowed them to make the most of their time on the green. Some surprised themselves with the talent they displayed and all of them showed potential.

We finished the day with a delicious sausage sizzle.

If you were unable to attend but are keen to ‘Come and Try’ you’re welcome to come along any Monday afternoon.

More information contact John Allen 0438 836 185.

Our Melbourne Cup lunch is on again and to increase the fun element the theme will be ‘Yesteryear’ with patrons being asked to wear clothes that are at least 10 years old.

The day will start at 10am and there will be a Sweep and Tom Grady will be auctioning the horses in our Calcutta.

Ingrid Dick, John Allen and Gerald Dick.

The usual delicious lunch will be served. This lunch is noted for its flower arrangements and these will be auctioned at the end of the day. COVID protocols will be in place.

Tickets are $30. To book ring the club on 54821193.

Gympie Ladies

Results of play 23/10/20

Vice President Pairs, J Stephens and J Jacobson defeated F Gatehouse and S Mitchell

R Heaton-New and J Telfer defeated S Madden and U Cross.

Call for 30/10/20

Vice President Pairs, J Stephens and J Jacobson to play G Matthews and P Kay

Gympie Men.

This Thursday, bowls will be scroungers with the chance to win $100,000.

Last week’s winners were Peter Manson and Les Long.

The Final of the A grade men’s triples resulted in a win for Bill Wheeler, Ray Fitzgerald and Roger Ingram over Glen Costin, Shane Browne, and Cam Oster.

The annual meeting of the Men’s Club will be held on November 26 after bowls. Nomination forms for future office bearers are available from the secretary.

Next Week

Monday: BINGO with increased prize money, Lucky Door prize and raffle – eyes down at 9.30am.

Monday: 12pm - Cards (Canasta and 500). Cost $5. More information Sandra 5483 7601.

Monday Evening Bowls: Members of the public are invited to try lawn bowls (coaching provided) in a casual atmosphere. 3.30pm for coaching and then a game or arrive 4.00pm for a game. More information contact John Allen 0438 836 185.

Tuesday – Melbourne Cup Lunch. Tickets are $30. To book ring the club on 54821193.

Wednesday 9.00am - Gympie Ladies Social Bowling - enjoyable and relaxing games with everyone welcome.

Thursday 9.30am – Men’s – Jackpot Pairs. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday competition/Social 9.00 am – Sunshine Ladies Club. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday night meals 6.00pm - a delicious two course meal for only $15 a head (raffle included) with a rotation of set menus. Please book by early Wednesday, preferably by emailing jhallen@live.com.au or texting 0438 836 185.