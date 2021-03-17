Southside bowlers compete in Bendigo Bank trophy day

Gympie Bowls Club – Southside

Last Tuesday Gympie Ladies held their Bendigo Bank Trophy Day.

It was a well-attended, enjoyable and competitive day. Winners were Albert’s Beryl Dan, Gwen Richards, Gwen Morley and Max Johnson. With runners up Tin Can Bay’s Kay Cude, Tracey Brown, Rowena Giles and Judy Hammond.

The Bendigo Bank is well known for its support of community organisations and our club very much appreciates being the beneficiary on this occasion.

On Wednesday, Gympie Ladies played Singles Championships. There was some wonderful bowls played so congratulations to all. Julie Sauer defeated Dell Logan and in the other game Jenny Crerar defeated Maree Barribal. There was also a pairs game between men and women and of course the women won what was a very enjoyable game.

Sunshine Ladies have Championship Singles games on Friday 19th of March. S. Madden to play I. Thomson, Marker P. Sibley. D. Chippindall to play U. Cross, Marker C. Stancombe.

Gympie Men

A light shower made it unpleasant for the men last Thursday, if it rains this week let‘s hope that it is worthwhile.

Sunshine Ladies

Players are needed for Fraser Shores visit in on the 21st March please put your names down on the board

Players are also needed for Anzac Day on the 25th April for our Hens’ and Roosters’ Game, please bring a plate.

Gifts or Donations for Palliative Care Day 10th June please.

Next Week

Monday: BINGO with Lucky Door prize and raffle – eyes down at 9.30am.

Monday: 12pm - Cards (Canasta and 500). Cost $5. More information Sandra 5483 7601.

Monday Evening Bowls: Members of the public are invited to try lawn bowls (coaching provided) in a casual atmosphere. 3.30pm for coaching and then a game or arrive 4.00pm for a game. More information contact John Allen 0438 836 185.

Tuesday: Sunshine Ladies Trophy Day.

Wednesday 9.00am - Gympie Ladies Social Bowling - enjoyable and relaxing games with everyone welcome.

Thursday 9.30am – Men’s – Club selected pairs. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday competition/Social 9.00 am – Sunshine Ladies Club. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday night meals 6.00pm - a delicious two course meal for only $15 a head (raffle included) with a rotation of set menus. Please book by early Wednesday, preferably by emailing jhallen@live.com.au or texting 0438 836 185.

Remember we cater for Christmas parties, wakes, birthday parties, seminars, meetings and other functions.

Contact details: Phone 54821193 and leave a message or email gympiebowls@outlook.com