Lloyd Perrett is claimed by Damien Cook and Liam Knight.
Rugby League

Souths relieved after key player cleared of eye gouge

by Michael Carayannis
21st Sep 2019 11:58 AM
SOUTH Sydney forward Liam Knight has escaped a charge for an alleged eye gouge In a tackle on Manly's Lloyd Perrett, but three players were charged following the fiery finals clash on Friday night.

Rabbitohs stars Cody Walker and Dane Gagai won't miss the preliminary final against Canberra after being hit with fines.

So too was Manly's Brad Parker.

Perhaps the most concerning case was Knight's, after video footage emerged of a tackle where it looked like fingers came into the contact with Perrett.

However, the match review committee felt no contact with made with the eyes.

