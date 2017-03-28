Southern parts of Gympie region could get up to 400mm

The remnants of Cyclone Debbie are expected to bring bucketloads of rain to the Gympie region.

GYMPIE Regional Council, firefighters and police were last night keeping a close watch on movements of Tropical Cyclone Debbie and predictions around what sort of rain could be headed for the Gympie region.

Sunshine Coast Council says it is bracing for falls of up to 400mm over 24 hours in its "hinterland”, which includes parts of the Gympie region and Mary Valley.

Most of the rain will occur tomorrow and Friday, and then clear over the weekend, according to current modelling of the direction and speed of the rain depression which Cyclone Debbie is expected to become.

"Together with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the Queensland Police Service we are being regularly updated with the latest information and forecasts to ensure we have the appropriate responses and resources available if required,” Mayor Mick Curran, who is also the chair of the Gympie Local Disaster Management Group.

"The Gympie Local Disaster Management Group is monitoring the weather conditions, rainfall forecasts and river conditions closely and information relevant to the community will be provided as it comes to hand,” he said.

"River flooding is not anticipated, however there could be some localised flooding in low-lying areas and some roads may be impacted for short periods so residents are encouraged to take care,” he said.

"I do want to take this opportunity to remind residents if it's flooded, forget it; never walk, ride or drive into or through floodwaters.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor the Bureau at www.bom.gov.au.