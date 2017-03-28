31°
News

Southern parts of Gympie region could get up to 400mm

Shelley Strachan | 28th Mar 2017 6:28 PM
The remnants of Cyclone Debbie are expected to bring bucketloads of rain to the Gympie region.
The remnants of Cyclone Debbie are expected to bring bucketloads of rain to the Gympie region. NASA GODDARD MODIS RAPID RESPONSE TEAM HANDOUT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE Regional Council, firefighters and police were last night keeping a close watch on movements of Tropical Cyclone Debbie and predictions around what sort of rain could be headed for the Gympie region.

DEBBIE leaves Hamilton Is a mess

DEBBIE: Roofs lifted as boats break their moorings

Sunshine Coast Council says it is bracing for falls of up to 400mm over 24 hours in its "hinterland”, which includes parts of the Gympie region and Mary Valley.

PASSIONATE ABOUT THE WEATHER? To receive Gympie weather news as it breaks click here and FOLLOW

Most of the rain will occur tomorrow and Friday, and then clear over the weekend, according to current modelling of the direction and speed of the rain depression which Cyclone Debbie is expected to become.

"Together with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the Queensland Police Service we are being regularly updated with the latest information and forecasts to ensure we have the appropriate responses and resources available if required,” Mayor Mick Curran, who is also the chair of the Gympie Local Disaster Management Group.

"The Gympie Local Disaster Management Group is monitoring the weather conditions, rainfall forecasts and river conditions closely and information relevant to the community will be provided as it comes to hand,” he said.

"River flooding is not anticipated, however there could be some localised flooding in low-lying areas and some roads may be impacted for short periods so residents are encouraged to take care,” he said.

"I do want to take this opportunity to remind residents if it's flooded, forget it; never walk, ride or drive into or through floodwaters.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor the Bureau at www.bom.gov.au.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cyclonedebbie cyclone debbie flood gympie weather mary river rain

Adorable adoptees need your love

Adorable adoptees need your love

Can you give these 10 gorgeous Gympie RSPCA pets a brand new home?

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Madi Jeffery and her partner Jack Corbet have opened their home for a Gympie mum in need.

Homeless family finds place to stay

Amity continue winning streak at Qld music awards

The Amity Affliction took home two awards at Monday's Queensland Music Awards

Another big night for the Gympie legends

Gympie SHS land $500k for farm rebuild

STUDENTS TO BENEFIT: Nick Window is part of the Gympie SHS agricultural program which will be upgraded.

Gympie SHS land funds

Local Partners

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

Homeless family finds place to stay

Mum opens up about 'nightmare' of nearly losing two kids

MIRACLE: Gympie mother Kate Bailey thanks LifeFlight for saving her two children Aneeka and Cooper Bailey-Bauer in an emotional reunion at the Sunshine Coast helicopter base.

LifeFlight was the difference between life and death for her babies

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

Coming to the Gympie region in autumn

Dianne Woodstock is the organiser behind the Energy and Wellbeing Expo which is on today at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Put these events on your to do list this Autumn.

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

Amity continue winning streak at Qld music awards

Another big awards night for the Gympie legends, taking away two awards

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Amy Shark takes out top prize at Queensland Music Awards

Amy Shark won three Queensland Music Awards last night.

VIOLENT Soho, Dami Im and The Amity Affliction also honoured.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

HOW FAST CAN YOU MOVE IN??

112A Stumm Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $370,000

Prepare to be impressed! You have found your new home. This immaculate two storey home, built with attention to quality and detail, offers the perfect lifestyle...

PEACE AND QUIET

21 Pine Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 1 $270,000

Located in the little town of Kilkivan is this lovely home on a quiet street with a serene outlook. The home features 3 bedrooms all with built in robes and...

LITTLE COUNTRY PARADISE

461 Sandy Creek Road, Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 $299,000

Located on a usable 5 acres and under 10 minutes' drive to Gympie's CBD, this is great country living. This sturdy highset home consists of 2 bedrooms and 1...

RESORT STYLE LIVING

11/25 Corella Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 2 $289,000

This modern elegant 2 bedroom plus office nook, 2 bathroom unit is located in the Gympie Pines Fairway Villas and must be sold! Though this is a two-storey unit...

CHEAP CHEAP, READY RENTER

15 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 2 $205,000

Freshly renovated and nothing left to do but move in. This beautifully presented four bedroom home is sitting on almost one fully fenced acre and is easy walking...

Shining Star

5 Aqua Place, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+

An elegant home with polished timber flooring, stone bench tops, ducted air conditioning and much more is on offer with this striking home. Bring your caravan...

Massive 5 Bed Home...Reserve at Rear

Cooloola Cove 4580

House 5 3 3 $475,000

Enormous home with approx. 248m2 of living area and 2 full length verandahs of approx. 76m2 totalling approx. 324m2. The house has been positioned on a near level...

SOLID HOME IN QUIET SUBURB REQUIRING SOME TLC

8 Lasiandra Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Huge 1966m2 block with established tropical gardens. Highset Timber home with three large bedrooms, 2 with air-conditioning. Huge lounge room also with...

a great place 2 own!

173 Lawson Road, Jones Hill 4570

3 1 7 $325,000!

Looking for just a really nice, neat, complete home and parcel of land to escape to, and then just sit back relax and enjoy the good life? Well if it is, then this...

BIG HOME AT A LOW PRICE

16 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This big home is absolutely perfect for the busy family looking for space, privacy in a prime location close to schools and shopping centres. Offering 2 living...

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Units and rentals keep Gympie property investors happy

Gympie Regional Realty owner John Cochrane says a 30% increase in unit prices over the past five years reflects high demand from retirees.

Gympie's median house price remains steady at $270,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!