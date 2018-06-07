Menu
Water prices are expected to rise by up to $30 a year over the next three years.
Money

Southeast water prices expected to rise by $30 a year

by Sarah Vogler
7th Jun 2018 1:22 PM
SOUTHEAST Queenslanders will be slugged up to $90 more on their water bills over the next three years, with the State Government waiting until State of Origin to break the bad news.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham has revealed just how much more Queenslanders will pay to ensure Seqwater can make enough money from the bulk water price to start paying down the state's water grid debt.

Almost $2.5 billion has been added to the authority's debt since the grid was connected in 2008, thanks to the frugal water use of southeast Queenslanders, taking total borrowings to about $10 billion.

Sunshine Coast and Redland council residents will be hardest hit by the decision.

Sunshine Coast and Noosa residents will pay an extra $27 a year for three years, while Redlands residents will be slugged up to $30 a year more.

Residents in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton

Bay, Scenic Rim and Somerset will pay $16 to $17 more.

It follows a recommendation by the Queensland Competition Authority after the Government asked it to review the bulk water price path.

That recommendation was initially handed to the Government at the end of March, but was not made public until during the Commonwealth Games 13 days later.

Dr Lynham described the increases, which start from July 1, as fair.

"Under this price path, price increases are set over three years, with all council areas reaching the common price of $3.12 per kilolitre on 1 July, 2020," he said.

The increases will take the bulk water charge component of the bill to $497.92 by 2020-21 for an average household.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington slammed the Government for waiting until the State of Origin to announce the price increases with the QCA's recommendations initially handed to the Government at the end of March.

"Labor has failed Queenslanders," Ms Frecklington said.

"(Premier) Annastacia Palaszczuk should have intervened and stopped the price increases.

"Southeast Queenslanders will now pay three to five times the rate of inflation on their water bills."

money qld government southeast queensland water prices

