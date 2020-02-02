Southeast temps to climb above 40C

QUEENSLANDERS should slip, slop, slap and keep hydrated with parts of the state forecast to swelter through temperatures of more than 40C on Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict Monday's temperatures will be "well above average" for the southeast, hitting about four to five degrees higher than normal.

Sienna McDonald, 8, and her sister Harper, 6, from Mudgeeraba, cool off at Tugun beach. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Gatton is tipped to hit a sweltering 41C, with a minimum of 22C, similarly, Beaudesert will reach 39C.

Oxley residents will feel the heat with a maximum of 38C predicted while Logan will reach 37C and Brisbane 36C.

Coastal communities will reap the benefits of the sea breeze with Redcliffe expecting a maximum of 33C while Maroochydore and Surfers Paradise will hit 34C.

"A ridge along the east coast will persist with mostly fine conditions for central districts," BoM Senior Forecaster Gabriel Branescu said.

"The trough will remain active across Cape York Peninsula, with a medium to high chance of showers and storms in the Gulf and Peninsula areas."

Mr Branescu said to expect cooler temperatures starting Tuesday, caused by a southerly change.

"Maximum temperatures will drop between two to five degrees below average on Wednesday and Thursday," he said.

"As the surface trough begins moving, it will bring showers and thunderstorms for the southeast with possible isolated heavy falls."

Monday's maximum temperatures

Gatton 41C

Bueadesert 39C

Redcliffe 33C

Surfers Paradise 34C

Brisbane 36C

Toowoomba 36C