Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Carbon Pricing Scheme Agreed On By States And Federal Government
New Carbon Pricing Scheme Agreed On By States And Federal Government
News

Southeast Queensland gets new power station

by Matthew Killoran
23rd Dec 2019 5:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW power station to help keep the lights on in Queensland and NSW will be announced today, as the first of a series of new generation is given the tick.

The gas-fired power plant at Gatton will be underwritten by the Morrison Government and is one of 12 generators short-listed just prior to the election.

No decision has yet been made on a coal-fired power station at Collinsville, championed by some LNP MPs, which was also short-listed.

An example of a gas-fired power plant. The Morrison Government will today announce it will underwrite a new gas power plant in Gatton. Picture: Gallup/Getty Images
An example of a gas-fired power plant. The Morrison Government will today announce it will underwrite a new gas power plant in Gatton. Picture: Gallup/Getty Images

At 132 megawatts, the gas plant is a smaller generator but can be used to firm up renewable power and can switch on with little notice during peak periods.

It is also hoped it will put downward pressure on power prices should it be given final approval by the company behind it, Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

Quinbrook, which specialises in renewable and low-carbon projects, has previously warned the project would not be able to go ahead without government support.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor said the decision was made after consideration of the project's financial viability, benefit to consumers and potential environmental impacts.

"The Government will now enter detailed underwriting and contractual negotiations with the project proponent ahead of its financial investment decisions," Mr Taylor said.

Construction will begin once private sector funding is secured.

The Federal Government is not funding the project, but instead underwriting its debt, so taxpayers will not have to fork out for the construction and any financial exposure is expected to be minimal.

Mr Taylor said it would increase competition in the energy market, helping to keep prices down.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor says he hopes the new power plant can help keep electricity prices down.
Energy Minister Angus Taylor says he hopes the new power plant can help keep electricity prices down.

Any excess gas from the project will be put on the Queensland gas market, which would increase competition for AGL and Origin which dominate retail gas sales in the state.

An interconnector linking Queensland and NSW powergrids means the project could also be used to boost the southern state's energy supply if needed.

In relation to Collinsville, Mr Taylor said he was working closely with stakeholders.

He said the first study was due this week, but further feasibility studies would be needed early in the new year.

"We expect to be able to support feasibility studies in north Queensland early in the new year," he said.

More Stories

Show More
energy gas gatton power plant seq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leg bone on beach belonged to missing diver

        premium_icon Leg bone on beach belonged to missing diver

        News A leg bone and foot that washed up on a NSW North Coast beach last week belonged to a Queensland diver who went missing almost 800km away a month ago.

        Spirit of giving brings Christmas miracle to Curra

        premium_icon Spirit of giving brings Christmas miracle to Curra

        News “I’ve never seen this kind of generosity. Driving from Gympie to Townsville you can...

        Father and son to battle the Gympie speedway together

        premium_icon Father and son to battle the Gympie speedway together

        News ‘You have to start in the first 2, 3 rows with the good guys. It’s rare to have...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'