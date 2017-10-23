Is your suburb one of the most likely to be hit by a storm?

SOUTHEAST Brisbane is the most storm-affected region in Queensland, new data has revealed.

It comes as authorities warn that Queenslanders are underestimating the damage severe storms can cause over the summer period.

NRMA Insurance data has found the southeast Brisbane area - of Capalaba, Cleveland and Belmont - was the most storm affected region in the state in the past financial year, followed by north Brisbane (Chermside, Boondall, Deagon).

Proserpine and Cannonvale topped the list for the most storm-affected towns following the destruction caused by Cyclone Debbie in March.

The data has shown close to half (44 per cent) of all home claims in the state in the past year were related to storm damage, however 30 per cent of all homeowners have not prepared their homes for the upcoming storm season.

Emergency authorities are urging Queenslanders to be better prepared leading in to the wet season.

SES assistant commissioner Peter Jeffrey said it could also reduce the number of calls for assistance to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

"We could reduce the number of requests for assistance if residents were better prepared and had an emergency plan in place," he said.

"Taking safety precautions like preparing your home as well as having an emergency kit and evacuation plan are very simple, but incredibly effective. Getting ready for storm season now will help reduce possible damage and will limit the risk of being injured during storms."

The research also found only one in four Queensland residents regularly maintain their properties in case a storm hits.

"It's concerning that Queensland residents underestimate the impact of storms," NRMA Insurance head of shared value Ramana James said.

Damage done to the Proserpine Wilmar Sugar Mill after Cyclone Debbie. Picture: Wesley Monts

"Storm season has kicked off to a thundering start with many parts of the state experiencing their wettest October on record. Heavy storms have also resulted in flash flooding and damage to properties has been common in many parts of Queensland."

It comes after both state and federal governments announced disaster assistance for the Gladstone and North Burnett communities following a week of heavy rain.

Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said extensive damage had been caused to properties and roads.

"Government staff are also out on the ground assessing damage to agricultural production, particularly vegetable and grain crops which were almost ready to harvest in those areas where the rain has been heaviest," he said.

"The state has also deployed an advance Community Recovery team from within the region to liaise with local services, disaster management groups and recovery groups."

The weather bureau is forecasting the chance for more thunderstorms across the southeast region later this week.

FIVE MOST STORM-AFFECTED REGIONS IN QUEENSLAND

1 Southeast Brisbane - 24 per cent of all claims

2 North Brisbane - 17 per cent

3 Gold Coast - 14 per cent

4 West Brisbane - 14 per cent

5 Sunshine Coast - 10 per cent

FIVE MOST STORM-AFFECTED TOWNS AND SUBURBS IN QUEENSALND

1 Proserpine

2 Cannonvale

3 Mudgeeraba

4 Forest Lake

5 Capalaba

FIRST MOST STORM-AFFECTED SUBURBS IN BRISBANE

1 Forest Lake

2 Capalaba

3 The Gap

4 Carindale

5 Chapel Hill