Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Southeast Queensland to see storms roll in over weekend
Southeast Queensland to see storms roll in over weekend
Weather

Southeast braces for heavy rain, severe thunderstorms

by Shiloh Payne
21st Oct 2020 7:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Cloud is expected to cover the southeast today in the lead up to a rainy weekend, where one weather forecast is predicting 'likely severe' storms.

A 40 per cent chance of rainfall has been forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology for Brisbane on Thursday before heavier falls are expected to hit the southeast across the weekend.

With temperatures set to remain in the low 30s, the Bureau has predicted the chance of a thunderstorm across the weekend.

On Sunday there was a 60 per cent chance of up to 15mm of rainfall predicted for Brisbane.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a partly cloudy day today with light winds becoming easterly in the afternoon.

 

Storms are expected across the southeast this weekend. Picture: John Gass
Storms are expected across the southeast this weekend. Picture: John Gass

 

A chance of falls was more likely to be seen west of the Sunshine Coast today.

Higgins Storm Chasing has suggested that Queensland will see "likely' and "likely severe' storms from Wednesday.

"Scattered showers and storms (some likely SEVERE) are forecast across Central inland, South East inland and Southern inland districts tomorrow (Wednesday)," they wrote on social media.

They said storms were expected to ramp up again on Friday.

"Expect an extremely large area of likely and quite a large area of 'likely severe' storms."

 

 

Originally published as Southeast braces for heavy rain, severe thunderstorms

More Stories

seq south east queensland weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family frustrated by fatal crash driver’s sentence

        Premium Content Family frustrated by fatal crash driver’s sentence

        News A FAMILY is determined to fight for tougher penalties for drivers who cause fatal crashes after beloved wife and mum Rhonda Kay was killed at Tiaro.

        Fatal crash driver apologises to family outside court

        Premium Content Fatal crash driver apologises to family outside court

        News Emotional scenes unfolded outside the courthouse

        Arsonist broke into Gympie house and lit fire in backyard

        Premium Content Arsonist broke into Gympie house and lit fire in backyard

        News The man walked free from court yesterday, but with seven months’ parole hanging...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites