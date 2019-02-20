Menu
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 22: George Burgess of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Bennett busts Parra’s poaching raid

by Paul Crawley
20th Feb 2019 12:50 PM
South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has quashed Parramatta's attempts to lure George Burgess for the 2019 NRL season.

There was renewed speculation that the giant prop had received a revived and extremely lucrative offer from the Eels in recent days, with some talk a deal could be finalised as soon as Wednesday.

However The Daily Telegraph understands Bennett has no intention of releasing Burgess.

Despite the fact George is contracted at Souths for this season, the Eels want Burgess immediately and have a stack of money left in their salary cap following Corey Norman's exit to St George Illawarra.

Parramatta are keen to land the big unit. Picture by Phil Hillyard.
Bennett has a great relationship with all three of the Burgess brothers through his association with the England Test team and he wants George to stay at the Bunnies long term.

George comes off contract at the end of 2019 and is currently in negotiations with the club for an extension.

