28°
News

South-east Qld wild weather plea: Close shops at noon

Madura McCormack, Greg Stolz, The Courier-Mail | 30th Mar 2017 7:21 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WILD weather for southeast Queensland, with flash flooding and up to 500mm of rain to fall. Police are warning schools could close and businesses "should think about closing after midday".

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce very heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include the McPherson Range, Springbrook, Numinbah Valley, Little Nerang Dam, Tallebudgera and the area south of Canungra.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart warned anywhere between 400-500mm of rain is predicted to fall on southeast Queensland.

"Do not underestimate the power of this rainfall," he said.

 

Queensland Ambulance is asking parents to consider the risks of travel to and from school today.

"Do not leave your children at school late," Mr Stewart said.

"Schools open at this stage but call will be made later."

Education Queensland has urged parents to make a captain's call on their child's safety as the weather worsens in southeast Queensland.

"Parents should not only consider the risks of the travel journey to school but also the return journey at the end of the school day in response to the deteriorating weather that is forecast during the day," an Education Queensland spokesman said.

Parents should also consider the possibility that schools may need to close early and close contact with the school today is important.

Gale force winds are being forecasted for the southeast corner today and more than 700 homes have lost power in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a gale warning for the Capricornia Coast, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island Coast, Sunshine Coast Waters, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast Waters.

Strong wind warnings are also in place for the Townsville and Mackay Coast.

The Hinze Dam and the Little Nerang Dam have started spilling.

Disaster teams and dam ­operators are on high alert, swiftwater rescue reinforcements are arriving from interstate and sandbags are ready as the sodden southeast Queensland faces another drenching in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Only a week after the last deluge that sent some dams spilling over, the region is ­bracing for hundreds of millimetres more rain as catastrophic ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south.

Amid warnings of up to 400mm of rain over the next two days, council disaster management officials and dam operator Seqwater met yesterday to plan for threatened flooding.

Almost 60 fire and emergency service personnel from NSW were being sent over the border to bolster swiftwater rescue teams stretched by the cyclone disaster in the north.

Brisbane City Council has filled sandbags for collection at five depots across the city.

Officials say the Gold and Sunshine Coast hinterlands, where up to 650mm of rain has fallen already this month, again face the biggest soaking.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Matthew Bass said "very heavy rainfall" was heading southeast, from today.

Mr Bass said the low-pressure system was moving southwest before looking likely to move west over Emerald, the Darling Downs and into the southeast by tomorrow night.

He said falls of 150mm to 250mm were forecast across the region and rain-prone areas such as the coastal hinterlands could experience much more.

Water was being released from Somerset Dam, but Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey said it would not impact on downstream Wivenhoe Dam, which at 67.9 per cent capacity still had full flood storage.

Seqwater said with a combined 340mm of rain forecast for the Wivenhoe and Somerset catchments, water may have to be released from the two dams.

The southeast's overall dam levels were at 71.7 per cent ­yesterday, but are set to rise substantially.

Some, like the Gold Coast's Hinze Dam, were already spilling over after last week's torrential rain and Seqwater said this week's downpour could add several months' water ­supply to the southeast.

The low pressure system is expected to move off the coast tomorrow morning as coastal areas prepare for big seas.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said indications were the coast may experience ­several hundred millimetres of rain that would test local roads.

Cr Tate said a forecast jump in swell tomorrow was not yet a significant concern, "but we are on a watching brief".

On the Sunshine Coast, the State Emergency Service was filling sandbags as residents were being warned they faced up to 300mm of rain, gale-force winds and a 500mm storm surge in the next 24 to 48 hours.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie editors picks general-seniors-news queensland

UPDATE: 150mm-200mm to fall in Gympie region today

UPDATE: 150mm-200mm to fall in Gympie region today

Forecaster: 'Tropical air masses colliding with southerly air masses generally result in very heavy rainfall'

Let's get technical: What are the chances of the Mary flooding?

1999 FLOOD Gympie residents near Kidd Bridge on the evening of Monday the 8, as the Mary River steadily rose, few realised what was about to happen over the next 24 hours.

150mm expected to be dumped on the region in less than 24 hours.

Gympie's weekend gig guide: What's on?

GIGGING: Brad Rodgers will playing around Gympie this week.

Live entertainment around Gympie this weekend.

Sam and Adam's stunning African wedding

AFRICAN WEDDING: Samantha and Adam Bradshaw ran away to South Africa to get married.

Couple run away to Africa

Local Partners

Landcare 'ticking along quite well'

THE past year at Gympie Landcare was described by president Ernie Rider as "ticking along quite well” and going slowly forward.

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Madi Jeffery and her partner Jack Corbet have opened their home for a Gympie mum in need.

Homeless family finds place to stay

Gympie's weekend gig guide: What's on?

GIGGING: Brad Rodgers will playing around Gympie this week.

Live entertainment around Gympie this weekend.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

Gympie's weekend gig guide: What's on?

WHERE can you beat the wet weather this weekend with live music around Gympie? We've got the list right here.

Step up and try clogging

FUN FOR ALL AGES: Some of the beginners group are Claire Bailey, Angie Troy-McClellan, Andrea Troy, Bella Rosi and Jenny Neal.

What's clogging? Read on and find out.

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Pamela Rabe stars as Joan Ferguson in a scene from season five of the TV series Wentworth.

Gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

acreage lifestyle 2 enjoy!

11 Pine Street, Kilkivan 4600

4 2 4 $398,000!

Discover this unique country estate just perfect for horses and spacious living in Kilkivan. The large homestead style home with wrap around verandahs, is so...

land 2,111m2 in town 4 real!

32 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 NOW ONLY...

2,111m2 parcel of flood free land for sale right in the middle of Gympie! Oh yeah you read that right, and no this not a misprint. So whatever you are planning, or...

close 2 nature, close 2 perfect!

27 O'Keeffe Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

4 2 2 $385,000!

In highly technical real estate jargon, we as the agents would describe this property as WOW! LOVE IT! WHAT A GREAT PROPERTY! And list it in the HOT PROPERTY...

QUALITY PROPERTY IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

569 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 4 1 7 Auction On Site...

This is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful 98 1/2 acre horse or cattle property, situated between Gympie and Tin Can Bay in the fertile countryside of...

time 2 settle down in the country!

29 Lower Wonga Hall Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 2 8 $385,000!

Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city living. Never too late to own your own home on 8 acres...

5 Bedroom Brick Homestead On 100 Acres

Glenwood 4570

Rural 5 3 2 $715,000

48 klms Gympie and Maryborough Improvements :5 bedroom - 3 bathroom as new brick homestead with dual living areas The main section with 4 bedrooms , ensuite + ...

THIS GRAND OLD LADY WAS A PIECE OF SILK IN ITS DAY

39 Shields Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Situated near the golf course is a solid 3 bedroom lowset timber home with heaps of character. The interior has an open plan living area, air-conditioned with a...

3.02 ACRES AT THE DAWN

47 Witham Road, The Dawn 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $189,000

Looking for a vacant block of land? Then look no further this rare block has just become available. Located in the desirable The Dawn area, the block measures...

GOOD AS NEW

127 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $325,000

Situated on the eastern side of town is a near new 3 bedroom lowset brick home on a fully fenced town block. The home has a spacious open plan living area, fully...

3 x Driveways + Shed

9 Summer Way, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 4 $339,000

3 driveway access to your new property and positioned in a great location close to the foreshore, are features that are sought after. The brick home, has been...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!