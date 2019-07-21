PHOTOS: Kids show talent at rugby league carnival

Wondai Wolves player Hayden Donohuo making it a run for it with the ball.

JUNIOR Rugby League teams from across the region travelled to Wondai to play in the annual carnival on Saturday, July 20 at the local team's home ground.

Starting from Under 6's through to Under 12's, the family-friendly event is a great opportunity for local South Burnett teams to play against talent from other clubs in the state.

Hosted at the Wondai Rugby League Club's home ground, the teams battled it out on the field in multiple games.

