Sorting out the new child care deal

HELP AT HAND: Shari Windegaard and Andrew Riley say the new child care deal is not as hard as it looks.

MOST parents will be better off under the new federal child care subsidy deal, according to one Gympie provider.

But Andrew Riley says the big problem is that very few people understand the new rules.

However, help is at hand.

Apparently, it is all quite easy once you know how.

But understanding the new Federal Government child care deal is the hard part, according to the people at Parkside Early Learning Centre, in Tozer Park Rd.

But they say the effort they and Parkside director Shari Windegaard have put in has enabled them to understand the new scheme well enough to explain it.

But that does not mean it can be explained in a brief newspaper article.

"There are too many individual circumstances,” Mr Riley said yesterday.

He and co-owner Carolin Riley say you do not have to be a customer to deserve their help.

And you can even be part of the competition.

"We want to help anybody who needs our help,” Mr Riley said. "We don't want any families to be left behind.

"I've even spoken to other providers and said we will help them if they find a situation that is complicated.

"In child care, we're a community. We're all providing a service, so it's not really competition.”

He says the Parkside Early Learning Centre's new director Shari Windegaard has been studying the new arrangements in detail.

"She's been working full time, seriously, tirelessly and with families,” he said.

"Every situation is a little different.

"If you find anything wrong on the Centrelink site, don't hesitate to ring them or go and see them, because they are the people administering all this.

"Some of our families have had to go in three or four times to learn all about it.

"Basically there used to be the Child Care Rebate and the Child Care Benefit.

"Now they've been combined into one, which is called the Child Care Subsidy, which goes to the Child Care Centre.

"But the transition from one to the other is not easy.

"I didn't understand it at first either.

"We've been to a lot of seminars, webinars, you name it...

"We've put so much effort into it, but it's absolutely worth it.

"You don't have to be a customer or become a customer to ring us on 54827738.”