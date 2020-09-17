Menu
He makes more money than any other movie star and is popular enough to run for president, but Dwayne Johnson’s acting chops don’t cut it.
Entertainment

Sorry, The Rock isn’t a great actor

by Gary Stonehouse
17th Sep 2020 7:42 AM

WWE legend turned Hollywood star Dave Bautista has fired shots at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson by claiming the icon is not a good actor.

Bautista, 51, has followed the likes of Johnson and John Cena into the movie business after quitting professional wrestling.

After a sticky start, Bautista was widely-praised for his performance in Guardians of the Galaxy with fans now looking forward to seeing his latest film Dune.

Cena is also enjoying big success on the silver screen.

But both he and Bautista still have some way to go to reach the heights of The Rock, who was the highest-paid Hollywood actor last year.

However, Bautista has revealed he does not think either Rock or Cena are good actors.

Speaking to the Tampa Bay Times, he said: "(The Rock and John Cena) are wrestlers who became movie stars. I'm something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I'm an actor."

Bautista, who returned for his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 against Triple H, continued: "(The) Rock was, in a way, a movie star before he was even a movie star.

"There is something about him that's really special. I'd never take that away from him.

"Would I consider him a great actor? F*** no."

 

Dave Bautista. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

Explaining his reasoning, Bautista added: "I want good roles. I don't care about Fast and Furious or Bumblebee. That's not the kind of stardom I want.

"I want to be in Dune, I want to work with Denis Villeneuve.

"I want to work with Sam Mendes and Jodie Foster, I want to work with Academy Award winners.

"I'm proud to be a character actor. I want that respect and credibility and education."

- The Sun

Originally published as Sorry, The Rock isn't a great actor

