28°
News

Sorry, but we're a divided nation

Andrew Bolt | 3rd Apr 2017 5:11 PM
Australians are being pushed to identify not with the nation but with their racial, ethnic or religious tribes, says Andrew Bolt.
Australians are being pushed to identify not with the nation but with their racial, ethnic or religious tribes, says Andrew Bolt. MICK TSIKAS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAULINE Hanson now claims Islam is a "disease”. But even if it was, our real problem is that Australia's resistance is low.

Islam wouldn't be half the danger the One Nation leader believes if our elites hadn't trashed our culture and driven us into tribes.

Here are the latest two telling examples of this campaign that has left us too weak against ominous new ideologies - whether Islam or the fascist Left:

EXAMPLE ONE: the Australian National University's student newspaper says its next issue will be written and edited only by "ethnocultural self-dentifying students”, excluding white Anglo-Celts.

As the ANU's Ethnocultural Department said: "Only students of the ANU who identify as 'ethnocultural' (self identifies as a person of colour/minority ethnocultural background/Aboriginal/ Torres Strait Islander, and may have been marked by white supremacy) can apply.”

This is part of a broader push to make Australians identify not with the nation but with their racial, ethnic or religious tribes.

Take the Human Rights Commission's recent blueprint for cultural diversity, which demands "more cultural diversity in leadership” of companies, warning "a strong case exists for including targets as part of one's diversity and inclusion policies”.

Those targets would make employees stop identifying as simply "Australian” if they want promotion. Was one of your grandparents Greek, say? Then save your career by calling yourself Greek, too.

The ultimate symbol of this tribalisation - plans by both Labor and the Liberals to change our Constitution to give Australians with Aboriginal ancestors extra legal rights.

EXAMPLE TWO: a report that Melbourne's Monash council spent just $4000 on Australia Day celebrations, but will spend $60,000 on both the Oakleigh Glendi Greek festival and the Chinese New Year Lantern Festival.

That follows Fremantle council's decision to scrap its usual Australia Day fireworks, with the ABC claiming "momentum is building to change the date out of respect for indigenous Australians - many of whom view January 26 as 'Invasion Day'.”

So how might a Muslim child respond to having Australia Day treated as shameful, and being asked instead to identify with an "ethnocultural” group oppressed by whites? Sadly, these are far from isolated examples.

Consider: we have universities and even politicians teaching children that Australia was stolen from its true owners by racist whites who - they falsely allege - committed genocide.

"We poisoned the water holes; we distributed blankets infested with diseases we knew would kill,” Labor leader Bill Shorten claimed in February, inventing completely fake atrocities.

Consider this, too: we have politicians and teachers telling children every Sorry Day our governments were so racist that they stole children from their parents just because they were Aboriginal.

Propagandist Professor Robert Manne claims up to 25,000 children were taken to remove them "not from harm ... but from their Aboriginality”, yet neither he nor the courts can name even 10 stolen just for being black.

Consider also: Anzac Day, to honour those who died defending this democracy, is routinely mocked as a celebration of savagery and uselessness.

In 2014, Tasmania's then governor told mourners at the dawn service they were really crying for men "killed or wounded while their country engaged them in the business of killing”, and Peter Stanley, a former senior historian at the War Memorial, complained Anzac Day excluded "non-Anglo- Saxon Australians” and it was "peculiar at best and grotesque at worst” to honour fallen soldiers but (allegedly) ignore farmer suicides.

All this and more - including ceremonies to "welcome” Australian-born non-Aborigines to their own land and sermons that we're killing the planet with emissions caused by greed.

And then what happens?

Why do we do this to ourselves?

This has alarmed me since I dropped in years ago on the fast-failing Moreland Secondary College, dominated then by Muslim students.

The principal proudly showed me a video made by the students.

"I'm Lebanese,” declared one student in an Australian accent.

"I'm Egyptian,” said the next.

"I'm Turkish.”

"I'm Lebanese-Australian.”

This is the fruit of this campaign to trash Australia and divide us into tribes.

To Hanson, that may prove Islam is a disease.

To me, it warns that we've made ourselves seem something to shun.

Andrew Bolt has his own show, The Bolt Report, on Sky News weeknights from 7-8pm.

Gympie Times

Topics:  andrew bolt division ethnocultural push one nation opinion

'I just hope you survive to realise your own stupidity'

'I just hope you survive to realise your own stupidity'

'Your dangerous driving got you no further and I actually arrived safely in town at the same time as you,' Glenwood driver

Sorry, but we're a divided nation

Australians are being pushed to identify not with the nation but with their racial, ethnic or religious tribes, says Andrew Bolt.

Andrew Bolt has his say on a nation divided

Just when you thought it was safe to go back...

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Jonah Cooper had a close encounter on his jet ski with a massive tiger shark off Granite Bay that got hooked on a drum line.

Swimmers urged to be cautious for sharks after cyclone

Cooloola Christian College has unity in diversity

BIRTHDAY: The entire school posed for this photo for last year's 25th anniversary.

Overcoming initial resistance to become a triumph of faith

Local Partners

Cooloola Christian College has unity in diversity

Read all about CCC's short but interesting history.

Coin collection honours heroes

COIN COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller, of New Farm, takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

YOU'RE first in line for an exclusive Anzac coin collection.

Holiday Easter fun: what's on in Gympie?

HOW LOW CAN YOU GO? Timothy Bateup tests his limbo limits.

Easter fun can be found all around Gympie these holidays.

Music concert for Lent

A concert for lent will feature a program of spiritual music selections.

Gympie Strings to put on an Easter concert

Gympie community events

Check out these Gympie community events.

From dances to markets to lapidary, there's plenty still on.

Married At First Sight's dumped wife: ‘It was brutal’

IN the torturous MAFS finale, Nadia breaks down as she describes the moment her controlling husband ditched her off-camera.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

My Kitchen Rules villain Josh splits from wife Amy

Josh and Amy in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

HE WAS dubbed MKR's villain, and it seems his wife needed some space

MAFS bride Susan says Sean isn’t the man viewers think he is

Sean and Sean seem like reality TV’s most drama free couple on the show.Source:Channel 9

They're portrayed as the love birds but it seems that's not true

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

Hamish and Andy met way back in 2000.

Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

URGENT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 5 3 4 $450,000+

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

Looking for Something Special!!

34 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 5 $348,000

This two storey brick, low maintenance home offers fantastic possibilities limited only by your imagination. Downstairs has surprise after surprise with the first...

FANTASTIC INVESTMENT

117 Emperor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $258,000

Charming brick and tile home has tenants in place, which offers a solid investment opportunity. There is a great eat in kitchen, with electric stove, great bench...

Super Home - Big Shed - Plus Some

63 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 5 $295,000

A very neat and tidy brick exclusively listed home has cathedral ceilings in the living area, newly painted inside...and the new owners could shift straight in...

NOTHING TO DO - MOVE IN NOW!

17 Britannic Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 5 $288,000

Astute buyers will not believe the value in this fully renovated exclusively listed home, which is larger than it looks at first glance. The home is now a...

PEACEFUL, COUNTRY RETREAT

Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $225,000

Located approximately 30 minutes North of Gympie, is this 19.42 ha property it is lightly timbered with a mixture of timber species including Spotted Gum...

GREAT BONES - READY FOR RENOVATING

4 Cogan Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $210,000

You will be falling in love with the character that this Queenslander style home has to offer. The cladded timber home boasts 3 great sized bedrooms, large...

INVEST OR LIVE!

6 Main St, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 $220,000

Looking to downsize or an investment property then don't miss this opportunity. 2 bedroom home on 784m2 Polished timber floors, air-conditioning, built-in...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

HOUSE, BIG SHED AND SHACK!

441 Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina 4570

House 3 1 4 $335,000

House, Big Shed and Shack on 9097m2 (2.24 acres). Main house features three bedrooms,built-ins,open lounge/dining combination, tidy kitchen, bathroom,verandah and...

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!