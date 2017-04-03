Sorry, but we're a divided nation

Australians are being pushed to identify not with the nation but with their racial, ethnic or religious tribes, says Andrew Bolt.

PAULINE Hanson now claims Islam is a "disease”. But even if it was, our real problem is that Australia's resistance is low.

Islam wouldn't be half the danger the One Nation leader believes if our elites hadn't trashed our culture and driven us into tribes.

Here are the latest two telling examples of this campaign that has left us too weak against ominous new ideologies - whether Islam or the fascist Left:

EXAMPLE ONE: the Australian National University's student newspaper says its next issue will be written and edited only by "ethnocultural self-dentifying students”, excluding white Anglo-Celts.

As the ANU's Ethnocultural Department said: "Only students of the ANU who identify as 'ethnocultural' (self identifies as a person of colour/minority ethnocultural background/Aboriginal/ Torres Strait Islander, and may have been marked by white supremacy) can apply.”

This is part of a broader push to make Australians identify not with the nation but with their racial, ethnic or religious tribes.

Take the Human Rights Commission's recent blueprint for cultural diversity, which demands "more cultural diversity in leadership” of companies, warning "a strong case exists for including targets as part of one's diversity and inclusion policies”.

Those targets would make employees stop identifying as simply "Australian” if they want promotion. Was one of your grandparents Greek, say? Then save your career by calling yourself Greek, too.

The ultimate symbol of this tribalisation - plans by both Labor and the Liberals to change our Constitution to give Australians with Aboriginal ancestors extra legal rights.

EXAMPLE TWO: a report that Melbourne's Monash council spent just $4000 on Australia Day celebrations, but will spend $60,000 on both the Oakleigh Glendi Greek festival and the Chinese New Year Lantern Festival.

That follows Fremantle council's decision to scrap its usual Australia Day fireworks, with the ABC claiming "momentum is building to change the date out of respect for indigenous Australians - many of whom view January 26 as 'Invasion Day'.”

So how might a Muslim child respond to having Australia Day treated as shameful, and being asked instead to identify with an "ethnocultural” group oppressed by whites? Sadly, these are far from isolated examples.

Consider: we have universities and even politicians teaching children that Australia was stolen from its true owners by racist whites who - they falsely allege - committed genocide.

"We poisoned the water holes; we distributed blankets infested with diseases we knew would kill,” Labor leader Bill Shorten claimed in February, inventing completely fake atrocities.

Consider this, too: we have politicians and teachers telling children every Sorry Day our governments were so racist that they stole children from their parents just because they were Aboriginal.

Propagandist Professor Robert Manne claims up to 25,000 children were taken to remove them "not from harm ... but from their Aboriginality”, yet neither he nor the courts can name even 10 stolen just for being black.

Consider also: Anzac Day, to honour those who died defending this democracy, is routinely mocked as a celebration of savagery and uselessness.

In 2014, Tasmania's then governor told mourners at the dawn service they were really crying for men "killed or wounded while their country engaged them in the business of killing”, and Peter Stanley, a former senior historian at the War Memorial, complained Anzac Day excluded "non-Anglo- Saxon Australians” and it was "peculiar at best and grotesque at worst” to honour fallen soldiers but (allegedly) ignore farmer suicides.

All this and more - including ceremonies to "welcome” Australian-born non-Aborigines to their own land and sermons that we're killing the planet with emissions caused by greed.

And then what happens?

Why do we do this to ourselves?

This has alarmed me since I dropped in years ago on the fast-failing Moreland Secondary College, dominated then by Muslim students.

The principal proudly showed me a video made by the students.

"I'm Lebanese,” declared one student in an Australian accent.

"I'm Egyptian,” said the next.

"I'm Turkish.”

"I'm Lebanese-Australian.”

This is the fruit of this campaign to trash Australia and divide us into tribes.

To Hanson, that may prove Islam is a disease.

To me, it warns that we've made ourselves seem something to shun.

Andrew Bolt has his own show, The Bolt Report, on Sky News weeknights from 7-8pm.