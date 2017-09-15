Sore and then sorry after hospital row

ZERO TOLERANCE: An interstate visitor learned about Queensland's zero tolerance of abuse towards hospital workers.

ZERO TOLERANCE: An interstate visitor learned about Queensland's zero tolerance of abuse towards hospital workers. Kevin Farmer

AN EMBARRASSED New South Welshman told Gympie Magistrates Court he was fortunate to have been allowed to apologise to Gympie Hospital staff after what he admitted was an episode of drunken abuse.

Jonathan Angus Guyer, 27, of Moree, told the court he had been drinking most of the day on August 27, something he had not done for nearly a decade.

Police told the court Guyer had been assaulted and went to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

"He became verbally abusive to staff,” police told the court.

"He spoke rudely and aggressively and was warned of the hospital's zero tolerance policy,” the prosecutor said.

"He continued to behave irrationally after police arrived,” she said.

"I don't really remember abusing anyone, but I'm completely embarrassed,” Guyer told the court.

"I was drinking heavily that day, which I hadn't done since my 18th birthday,” he said.

"I was fortunate that later in the night I was able to apologise and return to the hospital.”

Magistrate M. Baldwin fined him $1200.

"I hope you've learned your lesson,” she said.