26°
News

Sore and then sorry after hospital row

ZERO TOLERANCE: An interstate visitor learned about Queensland's zero tolerance of abuse towards hospital workers.
ZERO TOLERANCE: An interstate visitor learned about Queensland's zero tolerance of abuse towards hospital workers. Kevin Farmer
Arthur Gorrie
by

AN EMBARRASSED New South Welshman told Gympie Magistrates Court he was fortunate to have been allowed to apologise to Gympie Hospital staff after what he admitted was an episode of drunken abuse.

Jonathan Angus Guyer, 27, of Moree, told the court he had been drinking most of the day on August 27, something he had not done for nearly a decade.

Police told the court Guyer had been assaulted and went to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

"He became verbally abusive to staff,” police told the court.

"He spoke rudely and aggressively and was warned of the hospital's zero tolerance policy,” the prosecutor said.

"He continued to behave irrationally after police arrived,” she said.

"I don't really remember abusing anyone, but I'm completely embarrassed,” Guyer told the court.

"I was drinking heavily that day, which I hadn't done since my 18th birthday,” he said.

"I was fortunate that later in the night I was able to apologise and return to the hospital.”

Magistrate M. Baldwin fined him $1200.

"I hope you've learned your lesson,” she said.

Topics:  gympie court gympie crime gympie hospital moree

Gympie Times
Perrett goes on the attack over bees

Perrett goes on the attack over bees

THE lock-out of bee keepers from operating in national parks should be scrapped before it destroys a vital sector of Gympie's horticultural industries: Perrett

Gympie 'sprummer' could delay our purple rain

Jeremy Dore having a climb in a Jacaranda tree in Gympie.

Gympie had its hottest September day in four years last week

Codeine crackdown will be a headache say pharmacists

Codeine will no longer be available over the counter and will need a prescription from a chemist after February, 2018. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford.Source:News Corp Australia

Say goodbye to Nurofen Plus and Panadeine without a prescription.

Jurassic Park star lives it up on Fraser Island

RUN: Sam Neill in a scene from Jurassic Park.

'This is an idiot (me) celebrating getting this far'

Local Partners