Sophie Turner’s dog killed in New York

NEWLYWEDS Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly mourning the loss of their dog Waldo - who was struck and killed by a car in Manhattan this week.

According to the New York Post, a rep for Jonas told TMZ that the incident happened Wednesday while the couple's dog walker was taking a stroll with their four-legged best friend on the Lower East Side.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were recently married in France.

The pooch had been on a leash, but was "spooked" by a pedestrian and broke off, TMZ reports. The Jonas rep called it "a freak accident" - adding that the couple was very emotional afterwards and had to see a therapist. They filed a report with police on Friday, however, NYPD officials were unable to provide information about the incident when reached by The New York Post.

Jonas and Turner reportedly got Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai, back in April 2018. Jonas had initially adopted his brother, Porky, but decided to take Waldo in as well. "They've gone all over the world," Jonas told the Today show back in December. "They've [flown] internationally, they've got passports. They're the boujiest dogs I've ever met."

Describing their personalities, Jonas said: "Porky is a maniac, a wild man. And Waldo's really shy."

The slain pup had its own Instagram account - with over 45,000 followers - and even posed with Jonas during a "Sexiest Man Alive" shoot last November for People magazine.

"Bruthuz," reads his only post, which features a pic of Waldo and Porky staring at each other.

"Taking care of these two dogs has been so amazing," Jonas told Today.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are mourning the loss of their dog, Waldo. Picture: Getty Images

"In New York, it's great too - there's obviously a lot of dogs and amazing dog parks, so they love it. I love it. And it definitely feels like home when I'm done touring and I can go back and I see those two dogs - it makes me really happy. They definitely chill me out."

Attempts to reach Jonas and Turner's reps were unsuccessful on Friday night.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.