Songbird bringing the sounds of 60s and 70s to Gympie

TIME WARP: Tom Oliver has appeared on The Voice and has worked with greats like Marcia Hines, Kylie Minogue and John Farnham. His show Songs of the 60s and 70s, will open in Gympie on April 22. Contributed

"I THINK I was born in the wrong era,” said vocalist and performer Tom Oliver.

Tom plans to open a show, Songs of the 60s and 70s at the Heritage Theatre on April 22.

"I love the music that was around at that time. It was an angsty time for the world with wars and protests, TV and technology. Technology was a revolution for rock and roll. It was a new thing. I'll be reinventing what those artists started with the rock and roll sound,” he said.

No stranger to fame, Tom appeared on The Voice reality TV show and star vehicle in 2014, has toured with international superstar Marcia Hines in her backing band and is about to perform at QPAC in May in Rent as the narrator, Mark Cohen.

His career to date has meant Tom's had the opportunity to work with household names like Marcia Hines, Kylie Minogue and John Farnham.

His show will feature music from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Steppenwolf, Simon and Garfunkel, Billy Thorpe, Joe Cocker, Jimi Hendrix, Frankie Valli, The Animals, Marvin Gaye and many more.

By why open in Gympie?

"I came along to the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast and loved the local, warm atmosphere that's here in this place, outside of the big cities,” he said.

Tom was really taken with the cultural diversity in Gympie, from the Gympie Music Muster to the recent additions of the Wishlist Jazz and Wine festivals and, of course the Heart of Gold Gympie International Short Film Festival.

"Gympie's cultural scene is killing it. I wanted to get here before it really kicks off.”

Tickets are available at tomoliver.com.au and all bar profits will go to the Rotary Club of Gympie.