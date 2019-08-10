Son walks by as mum pulled over for roadside drug test

A GLADSTONE mother is embarrassed she returned a positive roadside drug test just as her son walked by, a court was told.

Karen Ann Fitzhenry pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one charge of driving while a relevant drug was present in her system.

The court was told on June 7, 2019 Fitzhenry was intercepted by police on Larson St at Miriam Vale about 3.55pm.

About the same time she returned a positive result to marijuana the 56-year-old's son walked by and witnessed the ordeal.

The court was told Fitzhenry was "quite embarrassed".

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Fitzhenry had both a traffic and criminal history,

Fitzhenry was ordered to pay a $350 fine and was disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.