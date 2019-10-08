Menu
A day out shooting almost turned to tragedy.
Crime

Son shot in the leg by dad then charged by police

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:30 AM
A DAY out shooting with his father went horribly wrong for a qualified electrician who was accidentally shot through the leg, leading police to a shocking discovery hidden in his car.

Luke Alexander Rendalls pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Thursday to possessing a silencer, a category R weapon, and failing to correctly store ammunition.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police went to a Rockhampton home on September 1 and declared Rendalls' vehicle a crime scene in relation to a matter where he was the alleged victim.

Ms King said during a search of the vehicle, police found a silencer lying on top of several other registered firearms. The silencer was seized.

Rendalls told police he knew he wasn't meant to have it and it was mainly used because it "looked cool".

Police also found many loose ammunition scattered throughout the vehicle.

Dust and dirt were seen on several, indicating they had been in the vehicle for some time.

Rendalls was a weapons licence holder and aware of his responsibilities of how to store firearms and ammunition.

Lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said Rendalls was out shooting with his father when he was accidentally shot through the leg.

Ms Shannon-Dear said his father's gun had accidentally discharged and the bullet hit the femoral artery.

"He was in hospital for a week and lost three litres of blood - he was lucky to survive," she said.

She said most of the loose ammunition found in the vehicle was due to not packing up correctly after the incident.

"He instructs in the emergency they had it wasn't a priority to clean up the vehicle afterwards," she said.

"Although, clearly there were some that had fallen under the mats, inside the door, under the seats and in places he hadn't realised that were aged."

Rendalls was fined $550 with no criminal conviction recorded.

editors picks possess category r weapon rockhampton magistrates court shooting silencer tmbcourt tmbcrime
