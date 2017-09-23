Son of Justice claimed The Gympie Times Battler's Cup

Son of Justice owner and trainer Kevin Sempf being handed the Gympie Times Battler Cup by Gympie Times journalist Tom Daunt.

Son of Justice owner and trainer Kevin Sempf being handed the Gympie Times Battler Cup by Gympie Times journalist Tom Daunt. Rowan Schindler

SON of Justice romped home to win the Gympie Times Battler's Cup in front of a record crowd at the Gympie Turf Club on Saturday.

Owner and trainer Kevin Sempf said his four-year-old gelding looked good in a race last week and on the recommendation of his jockey, entered her into the race.

"Last week she rode and we said yep, she'll win,” he said.

Sempf takes home a prize packet of $6,500 but said the satisfaction of a win was good enough.

"It's great, I've been trying to win one of these in Gympie for years,” he said.

"I had my first win in Gympie over 30 years ago, so it's great to come back and do that.

Gympie Times Battler Cup winner Son of Justice, with apprentice jockey Tay Williams, owner and trainer Kevin Sempf, Gympie Times journalist Tom Daunt and Gympie Turf Club vice-president Jan McMillan Rowan Schindler

The Battler's cup is raced over 2160m on the sandy Gympie track, with horses having to have endurance and fight to complete the length at a high pace.

Racing expert Barry Fitzhenry said only four horses entered the race because of its longer distance.

"It was disappointing to see only the four starters,” he said.

"In country racing, you get fewer horses for the longer distance races.

"It add a bit of interest and novelty, they've (Gympie Turf Club) been courageous to it on.”

The race is an opportunity for trainers to test the stamina of their mounts, and jockeys to test themselves.

Apprentice jockey Tay Williams said she could not think of many horses who could run a strong race like Son of Justice did.

"There's probably not that many horses that can travel that distance in heavy sand,” she said.