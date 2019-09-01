Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Son drowns trying to save father

by Elise Williams, Thomas Morgan, Gerard Cockburn
1st Sep 2019 11:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SON has tragically drowned trying desperately to save his father after a boating tragedy on the Wuruma Dam in Queensland's North Burnett region.

On Friday about 5pm the 30-year-old was on a speedboat in the dam with his mother, father, aged 70, and another female when their vessel flipped.

The young man helped his mother swim to safety and went back for his father, but sadly neither men survived.

Waruma Dam, Eidvold, where two men went missing. Pic: Supplied.
Waruma Dam, Eidvold, where two men went missing. Pic: Supplied.

The bodies of the son and father were found on Saturday afternoon after an extensive search of the dam by police divers and SES.

It is understood that after throwing the occupants, the boat landed upright and continued travelling on the dam.

The two women were uninjured and alerted emergency services who began the large-scale search, which spanned almost 24 hours.

Divers found the men about 3pm. Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Waruma Dan, Eidsvold, where two men went missing. Pic: Supplied.
Waruma Dan, Eidsvold, where two men went missing. Pic: Supplied.

Acting Inspector Glenn Cameron said the young man's actions almost certainly saved his mother's life.

North Burnett Regional Councillor Paul Lobegeier said the dam was often hard to navigate by boat.

"There's big trees with big roots only a foot or so under water," he said. "When we go boating we really have to keep a close eye on it and look at what's underneath us."

death drowning editors picks waruma dam

Top Stories

    3 generations of Gympie family diagnosed with cancer

    premium_icon 3 generations of Gympie family diagnosed with cancer

    News In honour of her resilience and dedication to raising awareness of cancer, Marg Hosking has been named Chair of the 2019 Gympie Relay For Life

    GALLERY: Gympie hockey grand finals go down to the wire

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gympie hockey grand finals go down to the wire

    News 'It was such a good game. I loved every moment of it'

    The 'new' Mary Valley Rattler steams ahead to Amamoor

    premium_icon The 'new' Mary Valley Rattler steams ahead to Amamoor

    News Big send-off on 'maiden voyage' after renovation

    FIERCE, HISTORIC: The 5 greatest cricket rivalries in Gympie

    premium_icon FIERCE, HISTORIC: The 5 greatest cricket rivalries in Gympie

    News 'There's always a pretty tight battle, everyone gets fired up'