Son contradicts dad over pig shed ‘rape’

David Bristow gave evidence in the District court in relation to his father, Gene Charles Bristow. Picture: 9News

David Bristow gave evidence in the District court in relation to his father, Gene Charles Bristow. Picture: 9News

A SOUTH Australian man accused of kidnapping and raping a European backpacker in a pig shed says the young woman's account is "made up".

Gene Charles Bristow, 54, says the 26-year-old worked for him for one night but refused to continue because she could not handle the hot conditions.

Mr Bristow is on trial in the District Court over allegations he answered an advertisement the woman had posted on Gumtree looking for temporary farm work in February 2017.

The alleged victim said he met her at a bus stop at regional Murray Bridge before taking her to a pig shed on his property at Meningie, about 150km southeast of Adelaide.

Once inside, he allegedly pointed a fake gun to her back, bound her hands and feet, and chained her to the ground.

Yesterday, Mr Bristow's 22-year-old son David gave evidence as a prosecution witness telling the court his father's version of events did not line up with the family's.

David Bristow gave evidence in the District court in relation to his father Gene Charles Bristow. Picture: 9News

As reported by The Advertiser, David told the court his family hadn't required a farmhand when his father responded to the backpacker's Gumtree ad.

David told the court his family had "never" hired a farmhand to work at the remote South Australian property in the past.

When questioned if there was enough work that would've required the use of a farmhand, David told the jury: "Absolutely not".

In earlier evidence, the woman said he raped her and told her he was working with others in a kidnapping ring, before he left and she managed to free herself raise the alarm using her laptop.

She told the court she re-shackled herself because Mr Bristow had threatened to shoot her if she tried to escape, but he released her in Murray Bridge the next day. In her third day in the witness box on Monday, the victim denied the defence's suggestions she fabricated the story.

Nick Healy, for Mr Bristow, told the court she was never chained up, but instead had agreed to camp out in the shed.

Mr Healy said she spent the night there and started work in the morning but was startled by a bull and could not cope with the heat.

"You asked (Mr Bristow) to find out the times that the bus went back to Adelaide from Murray Bridge because you couldn't handle the conditions and you wanted to go," he said.

"You have made up your evidence about being restrained and sexually assaulted, haven't you?"

The woman denied the claims.

The Meningie property where the backpacker was allegedly held. Picture: Brenton Edwards

Prosecutors say she was released when Mr Bristow checked her into a hotel. The court has heard she was eventually spotted by a police officer after leaving the hotel to buy a McDonald's meal.

Mr Healy asked the woman why she did not go to the police after Mr Bristow left her alone, to which she replied she was "too afraid to trust anyone" and intended to return home to Europe.

Mr Bristow has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated kidnapping and rape.

The trial continues before Judge Geraldine Davison and a jury.