Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial photograph showing the area around the Fiveways at the intersection of lower Mary St with Mellor and Lawrence Sts and Calton and Caledonian Hills.
Aerial photograph showing the area around the Fiveways at the intersection of lower Mary St with Mellor and Lawrence Sts and Calton and Caledonian Hills. contributed
News

Something very different proposed for lower Mary St building

Shelley Strachan
by
23rd Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE building in Mary St that once housed Judy's Book Exchange and GJ Gardner offices will have a very different future if a development application before Gympie Regional Council is successful.

The building at 1-5 Mary St will be converted into a denture clinic and laboratory.

A town planning report on the application for a material change of use was prepared by Plansmart Development Solutions on behalf of the Gympie Cooloola Denture Clinic.

No external changes are proposed to the building but internal partition walls will be installed to provide rooms for reception, consultation, sterilisation, back office and storage. The total floor area for the denture clinic is about 46sq m.

The remaining two rooms of the tenancy (about 33.5sq m) will house the denture laboratory and be used for the making and repairing dentures and other prosthetic dental devices.

The tenancy also features a kitchen/staffroom with an area of 8.8sq m.

That part of Mary St houses a mix of uses, including state and local government services, medical and pharmaceutical tenancies, Australia Post, cafes, legal offices, home/giftwares, office supplies, clothing and retail shops and various others.

The matter is before Gympie Regional Council.

gympie business gympie cbd mary st mary st business
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REPLAYS: Molten Champion Basketball Schools competition

    premium_icon REPLAYS: Molten Champion Basketball Schools competition

    Basketball REPLAYS: Watch the replays of four days of brilliant hoops action in the Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland competition.

    Gympie author releases book on the wreck of the Maheno

    premium_icon Gympie author releases book on the wreck of the Maheno

    News Author shares the inspiration for a new book on the iconic wreck

    EXCLUSIVE: Get your digital guide to the Carnival of Flowers

    EXCLUSIVE: Get your digital guide to the Carnival of Flowers

    Whats On How you can access an exclusive guide to this year's competition

    Glamour, fashions, all the excitement of the Gympie races

    premium_icon Glamour, fashions, all the excitement of the Gympie races

    News Fashions of the Field picture gallery - you may be in there too