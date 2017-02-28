Something in the water at the Redistribution Commission

THERE'S something in the water and its not a long-distance swimming wallaby or stomach cramping bacteria.

Whatever it was the bureaucrats in the Queensland Redistribution Commission imbibed when they came up with Gympie's new state electoral boundary, I want some.

Everyone who was anyone was in shock on Friday when the draft - and it's important to keep in mind this is only a draft and we can all do our bit to make sure it does not become reality - new state electorates were revealed.

Some of what's proposed for this electorate makes sense. Some satellite townships that share a sense of community with Gympie have been brought back into the fold.

Tiaro is probably feeling a bit bemused by its return as it's about 25km from Maryborough and almost three times that far from Gympie. But the most inexplicable move has been the excision of Rainbow Beach from, not only Gympie, but Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay.

Rainbow Beach shares no sense of community with Noosa, the electorate to which it is now a part of. If anything, there is antagonism between the two destinations - destinations separated by vast tracks of national park, many kilometres of beach and about 136km of bitumen.