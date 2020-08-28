‘Something has to be done’: Fishos tired of empty hooks

TOM MCCABE remembers a time when the waters around Boonooroo were full of fish.

"It was plentiful, there were heaps of summer whiting and mullet jumping," he said.

Having lived in the fishing village for 20 years, he first noticed fish numbers reducing about a decade ago.

Mr McCabe believes fish stock levels in the Sandy Strait have gotten worse due to over fishing.

He wasn't angry at the fishers as he understood it was a complex issue, saying commercial fishermen needed to survive, feed their families and earn an income.

Mr McCabe said recreational fishers had bag limits and sizes to follow to reduce the impact of fishing on the marine environment.

He said there was still fish in Sandy Straits and the lower stock level was "just how it is now."

Fisherman Scott Cooper moved to Maryborough two years ago and fishes in the Strait for recreation.

FISH STOCKS: Maryborough fisherman Scott Cooper. Photo: Stuart Fast

"Over the two years its just started to slow right down," Mr Cooper said.

When asked about how to get fish stocks back up, he suggested a possible recreational fishing license as a method to educate prospective fishers.

He said this would mean educating people on which fish species could be caught and when these species could be caught.

"Something has to be done," he said.