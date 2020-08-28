Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FISH STOCKS: Boonooroo fisherman Tom McCabe. Photo: Stuart Fast
FISH STOCKS: Boonooroo fisherman Tom McCabe. Photo: Stuart Fast
Fishing

‘Something has to be done’: Fishos tired of empty hooks

Stuart Fast
28th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TOM MCCABE remembers a time when the waters around Boonooroo were full of fish.

"It was plentiful, there were heaps of summer whiting and mullet jumping," he said.

Having lived in the fishing village for 20 years, he first noticed fish numbers reducing about a decade ago.

Mr McCabe believes fish stock levels in the Sandy Strait have gotten worse due to over fishing.

He wasn't angry at the fishers as he understood it was a complex issue, saying commercial fishermen needed to survive, feed their families and earn an income.

Mr McCabe said recreational fishers had bag limits and sizes to follow to reduce the impact of fishing on the marine environment.

He said there was still fish in Sandy Straits and the lower stock level was "just how it is now."

Fisherman Scott Cooper moved to Maryborough two years ago and fishes in the Strait for recreation.

FISH STOCKS: Maryborough fisherman Scott Cooper. Photo: Stuart Fast
FISH STOCKS: Maryborough fisherman Scott Cooper. Photo: Stuart Fast

"Over the two years its just started to slow right down," Mr Cooper said.

When asked about how to get fish stocks back up, he suggested a possible recreational fishing license as a method to educate prospective fishers.

He said this would mean educating people on which fish species could be caught and when these species could be caught.

"Something has to be done," he said.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser Island crash pilot ‘failed’ in key areas

        Premium Content Fraser Island crash pilot ‘failed’ in key areas

        Information A pilot who was forced to make a crash landing on Fraser Island has been found to have failed in several key landing components, an investigation has revealed.

        Man finds ex in bed with someone else, smashes up their car

        Premium Content Man finds ex in bed with someone else, smashes up their car

        News ‘It was the stupidest thing I’ve ever done in my life’ the Gympie man said in...

        21 people died last year because of distracted driving

        Premium Content 21 people died last year because of distracted driving

        News Using a mobile phone while driving multiplies the risk of a serious crash by four...

        Woman in court for raiding Gympie charity bin

        Premium Content Woman in court for raiding Gympie charity bin

        News STEALING from a Gympie charity bin landed this woman in court.