'Something definitely should be done': Pengelly's Bridge danger

TOO NARROW: Gympie truck driver Stuart Horsfall had his mirror smashed on Pengelly's Bridge when he was passing another truck.

GYMPIE truck driver Stuart Horsfall believes it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt on Pengelly's Bridge, which he says is too narrow for the traffic it carries.

The driver was travelling south on the bridge early this morning when his work truck and another passing truck clipped each other, smashing Mr Horsfall's side mirror.

"Something definitely should be done before someone actually does get hurt,” he told The Gympie Times.

Pengelly's Bridge is a serious accident waiting to happen, says truck driver Stuart Horsfall. Donna Jones

As a frequent user of the Brisbane Rd bridge, which crosses Deep Creek, he believes it is especially dangerous for drivers who are not familiar with how narrow the bridge is.

"If you're not a local resident it is definitely very dangerous considering a lot of tourists use this road to get to the beautiful places we have like Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island.”

"I have had some very close calls with other trucks and caravans.”

The Department of Main Roads has been contacted for comment on any future plans for the bridge.

Pengelly's Bridge is also prone to flooding, cutting Monkland from Gympie in times of flood.