28°
News

'Something definitely should be done': Pengelly's Bridge danger

Frances Klein
| 22nd Mar 2017 2:31 PM
TOO NARROW: Gympie truck driver Stuart Horsfall had his mirror smashed on Pengelly's Bridge when he was passing another truck.
TOO NARROW: Gympie truck driver Stuart Horsfall had his mirror smashed on Pengelly's Bridge when he was passing another truck. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE truck driver Stuart Horsfall believes it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt on Pengelly's Bridge, which he says is too narrow for the traffic it carries.

The driver was travelling south on the bridge early this morning when his work truck and another passing truck clipped each other, smashing Mr Horsfall's side mirror.

"Something definitely should be done before someone actually does get hurt,” he told The Gympie Times.

Pengelly's Bridge is a serious accident waiting to happen, says truck driver Stuart Horsfall.
Pengelly's Bridge is a serious accident waiting to happen, says truck driver Stuart Horsfall. Donna Jones

As a frequent user of the Brisbane Rd bridge, which crosses Deep Creek, he believes it is especially dangerous for drivers who are not familiar with how narrow the bridge is.

"If you're not a local resident it is definitely very dangerous considering a lot of tourists use this road to get to the beautiful places we have like Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island.”

"I have had some very close calls with other trucks and caravans.”

The Department of Main Roads has been contacted for comment on any future plans for the bridge.

Pengelly's Bridge is also prone to flooding, cutting Monkland from Gympie in times of flood.

IF ITS FLOODED FORGET IT. Gympie Pengellys Bridge. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times
IF ITS FLOODED FORGET IT. Gympie Pengellys Bridge. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times Tanya Easterby
Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie pengelly's bridge road traffic crash truck

Business leaders hope community keeps Muster afloat

Business leaders hope community keeps Muster afloat

BUSINESS leaders hope to see community spirit help keep the "vital” Muster afloat.

Former Muster artists worried about festival's future

TURMOIL: Muster founder Berard Webb said it would be a shame if the festival ended.

Berard Webb and Caitlyn Shadbolt share concerns over the future.

Gympie mum of three now homeless for two months

OUT OF OPTIONS: Gympie Community Action is one of the services for homeless in Gympie run off their feet.

There are few options left for this Gympie woman

Chuck and Ted in Gympie

CHARACTERS: Strassman is coming to Gympie and is expected to perform in front of a sell-out crowd.

Ventriloquist to entertain Gympie

Local Partners

Gympie mum of three now homeless for two months

There are few options left for this Gympie woman

Tin Can men's shed will provide 'vital' community role

Artist impression and floor plan for the Tin Can Bay men's shed.

An April construction date has been approved by Gympie council

Chuck and Ted in Gympie

CHARACTERS: Strassman is coming to Gympie and is expected to perform in front of a sell-out crowd.

Ventriloquist to entertain Gympie

Energise yourself at Gympie wellbeing expo

GOOD VIBE: There'll be something for everyone at the Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre on Saturday, March 25.

Energy and Wellbeing Expo this Saturday

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Business leaders hope community keeps Muster afloat

BUSINESS leaders hope to see community spirit help keep the "vital” Muster afloat.

Board aims for Muster all will be proud of

Muster board chairman Tony Nolan said the Muster will go ahead in 2017.

Muster to go ahead after board meeting.

Former Muster artists worried about festival's future

TURMOIL: Muster founder Berard Webb said it would be a shame if the festival ended.

Berard Webb and Caitlyn Shadbolt share concerns over the future.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Turmoil, but board vows Muster in no danger

Gympie Muster board says full steam ahead despite explosive allegations.

Muster board says full steam ahead despite explosive allegations.

BRING ALL YOUR OFFERS!

L11 Green Drive, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land Situated in the small country town of Gunalda just 20 minutes easy ... $58,000

Situated in the small country town of Gunalda just 20 minutes easy drive north of Gympie is this 1500m2 residential block of land. This almost flat block of land...

Large 4 Bedroom with unique appeal!

59 Fairway Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $367,500

This modern 4 bedroom home oozes appeal from the minute you drive up to the property. Situated high on the hill with stunning mountain views and positioned to...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $395,000

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

Quality, Class and Style

5/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 1 1 $545,000

Absolutely stunning, fully furnished, ground floor, luxurious unit, this truly is the perfect place to unwind and relax. Located on irreplacable real estate...

HUGE MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME &amp; MASSIVE SHED IS LIKE A BARN

12 Waratah Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 1 $399,000

This unique Hebel block home has been designed with beach style living in mind. The interior spaciousness will delight and impress. It really has the wow factor...

URGENT SALE !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

DON&#39;T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

20 Camphor Laurel Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Welcome to 20 Camphor Laurel Court Gympie! Tidy, solid brick home situated on a 600m2 block, flood free and close to town! What more could you ask for! Featuring:...

RELAX IN THE TOWNSHIP OF AMAMOOR!

32 Busby St, Amamoor 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Presentation is perfect in this much loved 3 bedroom brick home situated on a 1012m2 allotment in the centre of the lovely rural township of Amamoor. Well...

PRODUCTIVE FARM WITH EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME

86 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 AUCTION 22nd OF...

Offered for sale is this approx 314.47 (127.265ha) acre property with a large executive style 3 bedroom home. Situated just 20 minutes drive to Gympie...

PRICE TO SELL IN GLEN EDEN

58 Glen Eden Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Set over an expansive single level and perched on the high side of the street to capture the stunning breezes with uninterrupted views right across the estate...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!