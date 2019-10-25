Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WRONG: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said the exclusion of the Somerset region from the Regional Community Forums was “unacceptable”. Photo: Annette Dew
WRONG: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said the exclusion of the Somerset region from the Regional Community Forums was “unacceptable”. Photo: Annette Dew
News

Somerset not ‘rural’, according to State Government

Dominic Elsome
by and Dominic Elsome , dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Somerset region has been left out of regional forums, with the government not listing it as a rural or regional area.

This is despite both Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley being classed a such.

Opposition Leader and Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington said the government had forgotten the Somerset region.

READ MORE: Mayor offered no explanation for exclusion from talks

Mrs Frecklington asked a Question on Notice, asking Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk why the Somerset was excluded from the list of regional areas eligible to participate in Regional Community Forums.

The question contained several separate queries, which the premier answered - however no explanation was given as to Somerset's exclusion.

She asked for an explanation after complaints from community members who wanted to represent the Somerset at the forums, to held this Monday.

"The Premier showed an obvious disregard for the region by completely ignoring my question and providing no reasonable explanation for the Somerset being excluded," she said.

"This is extraordinary, especially when both the Lockyer and Ipswich regions are considered to be regional and rural by the Labor Government."

The opposition leader said the exclusion was "unacceptable" and that people from the Somerset also face many barriers.

"I would like to point out to the Premier that the Somerset region is a largely rural area and has been drought declared for some time, with many primary producers feeding livestock," she said.

"The Premier is promoting these forums as a way for regional Queenslanders to have their say. I question the Premier's sincerity when she doesn't even understand the Somerset is a regional area which obviously needs to be better understood by this city-centric government."

Mrs Frecklington also claimed this wasn't the first time the Somerset has been excluded by the government, with the Somerset Regional Council not eligible for the Works for Queensland funding.

The premier's office was contacted for comment.

deb frecklington politics premier regional regional community forums somerset
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Take the ‘Grape Escape’ to wine country this weekend

    premium_icon Take the ‘Grape Escape’ to wine country this weekend

    Food & Entertainment Feel like a cheeky getaway filled with flavour? Queensland's newest wine and food festival kicks off this weekend. Here's everything you need to know.

    • 25th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
    Parents’ big idea solves family’s beach problem

    premium_icon Parents’ big idea solves family’s beach problem

    Business Ultimate solution to a packhorse parent's sandy nightmare

    Free speech and why you don’t have any

    premium_icon Free speech and why you don’t have any

    News THERE is not much point in in campaigning for media freedom under the current...

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    News More political parties throwing their support behind campaign