RESCUE MISSION: Snr-Constable Hepinstall rescued a baby koala from the middle of the road.
Cop rescues lost baby koala stranded on the road

Ebony Graveur
24th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
ROUNDING the corner in the police patrol car, one Toogoolawah officer was caught off-guard by what she saw on the road.

Senior Constable Claire Hepinstall was on the home stretch back to the police station at 10pm Friday, when she saw a baby koala sitting in the middle of Cressbrook St, Toogoolawah.

"I came around the corner and there was a little baby koala sitting up on its haunches," Snr-Constable Hepinstall said.

"It was like it had walked up out of the grass and was sitting on the middle of the road, maybe to get warmth from the road."

She pulled over and called a local wildlife carer.

 

Snr-Constable Claire Hepinstall said she was surprised by how light the baby koala was.
"I walked over to it and it was shivering so I put the police raincoat around it and picked it up to warm it up," she said.

"It had obviously walked through the long grass because it was all wet and I didn't want it to be cold."

Picking up the critter, but being careful not to touch it directly, Snr-Constable Hepinstall said she was shocked by how light it was.

"I had never held a koala so, when I picked it up, I was quite surprised by how small it was - it can't have been very old," she said.

"I remember thinking how much of it was just fur - you think they're going to be very dense like dogs but most of it was just fur."

Snr-Constable Hepinstall said the koala made a strange sound when she picked it up.

"The carer was saying that's the noise it makes for its mother," she said.

She said the koala seemed grateful for the warmth.

"It didn't try to get away from me - it was snuggling into the police raincoat," she said.

While sighting a koala in Toogoolawah is not unheard of, Snr-Constable Hepinstall said she had never seen a baby one.

If you find a wild animal that needs urgent care, contact a local wildlife carer.

