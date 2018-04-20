'Someone, somewhere will be hammered' by wild weather

THERE'S going to be days like this. The BOM is predicting more heavy rain on the way.

PATCHY, isolated heavy falls could be expect over the next few days with the potential for conditions to worsen according to Bureau of Meteorology forecasters.

Parts of the hinterland received up to 40mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am although Sunshine Coast Airport received only 8mm and Tewantin just 2.2mm.

Forecaster Livio Regano said the potential existed for an upper east coast low pressure system to form next week with models showing if it does off the Sunshine Coast it would only be a weak closed system.

He said if the system crossed over land it could produce a lot of rain.

If it forms further south off the NSW coast, the effect here would be cooler south westerly winds.

Mr Regano said instability from the upper level trough sitting above the region meant there would be no clear sky days over the next week.

Conditions were ripe for thunderstorms with a lot of moisture in the atmosphere from continuing south easterly winds.

Isolated, heavy falls could be expected with Mr Regano saying "someone, somewhere will be hammered" on a daily basis.

The chance of thunderstorms was predicted for late this morning and into the afternoon with a series of heavy storms now located offshore between Fraser and Moreton Islands.

Winds were expected to remain light with a maximum day time temperature of 26 degrees and falls to 6mm.

Saturday would also hit 26 degrees with the increased chance of up to 15mm of rain and the chance of a thunder storm in the afternoon or evening.

Similar conditons were expected Sunday but with a slightly cooler maximum of 25 degrees which would be matched Monday when the BOM predicted rainfall up to 20mm.

Winds Monday would gust to 30 km/h from the south shifting south, south-west on Tuesday to 20 km/h.

The chance of thunderstorms was predicted for every day through to Thursday.