UPDATE: Officials desperate to contact Gympie millionaire

Someone in Gympie is holding the winning ticket.

Update: Authorities are desperately trying to contact a Gympie lotto winner.

While the winning entry is registered, Golden Casket's attempts to deliver the news as been unsuccessful.

Golden Casket's matt Hart said the winner could very well be on holiday or on the beach or shopping.

"You may not think it is possible that you are the winner we're looking for but if you have purchased a ticket and not checked it you are in with a chance," he said.

"We are urging all players to check their entries as soon as possible and if you discover you are holding the registered division one ticket, contact Golden Casket on 131 868."

While most in Gympie today are starting their countdown to midnight tonight, the holders of the 21 winning Saturday Lotto Megadraw entries can start counting their cash after choosing the six winning numbers and winning their share of $30 million.

Last night's $30 Million Megadraw split 21 ways across the nation meaning the winning ticket from Gympie is worth $1.428 million.

The ticket was purchased from NewsXpress Gympie on Mary St.

However, as many of the winning entries were unregistered (which means the ticketholder's identity and contact details are unknown), anyone who purchased an entry in last night's $30 Million Megadraw is urged to check it as soon as possible.

The six winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 3803 on Saturday 30 December 2017 were 6, 30, 9, 35, 27 and 37, while the supplementary numbers were 4 and 14.

There were five winning tickets from Victoria, Four from Queensland, three in New South Wales, two in South Australia, two in Tasmania and five in Western Australia.