‘Someone else knew Fredman would go before he did’

Gympie councillor Glen Hartwig says a respected community member knew of Mr Fredman’s impending exit from council before even Mr Fredman did.

Mr Plant has ignored the statements I made in December 2016. I stated that Mr Fredman was sacked and then renegotiated to retire. A statement I have been clear on for more than three years.

Yes, I now have proof and that is why I am making the statement.

Staff need to have faith in the honesty and integrity of its management. Mr Fredman should have never been sent packing.

He was highly respected, knowledgeable, efficient, and had no black marks against his name.

Bob Fredman.

The speeches by the Mayor and others at his departure morning tea absolutely confirmed this. The tears from staff also echo just how respected Mr Fredman was in the organisation and how disappointed they were with he way he was treated.

It is a fact at least one other respected member of the community was told Mr Fredman was going to be leaving the council before even Mr Fredman himself knew he was to “retire”.”

Staff need to have openness and honesty so they can have the security of knowing that if they perform, their job will be stable.

Gympie Town Hall

The Fredman matter is why it is essential to have a complete management review. The review needs to evaluate the structure, performance and culture of the organisation.

The staff survey is the very tool that measures the performance of our CEO and management and therefore provides the community with a mechanism of accountability through councillors, fostering trust in our organisation.

If elected Mayor, I will instigate an independent review, focusing on the structure, performance and culture of the organisation.

Glen Hartwig, Councillor Division 2, Mayoral candidate 2020