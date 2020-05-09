Menu
Adam Rijken captured and killed a huge wild boar on a Cooran farm.
Adam Rijken captured and killed a huge wild boar on a Cooran farm.
SOME PIG: Hunter shocked by giant boar on Gympie farm

JOSH PRESTON
joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
9th May 2020 6:39 PM
A RECREATIONAL hunter has been left surprised by the sheer size of a wild boar he captured and killed on a recent call to a Gympie region property.

Adam Rijken captured and killed a huge wild boar on a Cooran farm.
Adam Rijken captured and killed a huge wild boar on a Cooran farm.

Adam Rijken received a call to a Cooran farm where the residents were “worried about a wild boar”, subsequently finding and capturing a behemoth which he says illustrates issues surrounding “ethical hunting”.

“I was called in to a local farm in Cooran that was worried about a wild boar … (and) so they should be, the photos are the result,” Mr Rijken said.

“Ethical hunting needs to be open for discussion as the wild pigs, dogs, deer etc. is out of control in south east Queensland.”

Adam Rijken captured and killed a huge wild boar on a Cooran farm.
Adam Rijken captured and killed a huge wild boar on a Cooran farm.

No official word yet on the sheer size or weight of the boar in question, but a photo of it strung up next to Mr Rijken indicate it was terrifyingly man-sized.

