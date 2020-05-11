SOME PIG: Hunter shocked by giant 140kg boar on Gympie farm

A RECREATIONAL hunter has been left surprised by the sheer size of a 140kg wild boar he captured and killed on a recent call to a Gympie region property.

Adam Rijken captured and killed a huge wild boar on a Cooran farm.

“Lifetime hunter” Adam Rijken received a call to a Cooran farm where the residents were “worried about a wild boar”, subsequently finding and capturing a behemoth which he says illustrates issues surrounding “ethical hunting”.

“I was called in to a local farm in Cooran that was worried about a wild boar … (and) so they should be, the photos are the result,” Mr Rijken said.

“Previous hunting attempts have ended without seeing the elusive big boar. This time was different and I as a lifetime hunter was surprised at the size of the boar approximately 130 to 140kg in an area where most people would not think wild pigs and deer roam.

“I know there are many farmers struggling with pest removal and need more government assistance.

“I believe an approach similar to the model of western hunting would be a great benefit to the farmers and passionate ethical hunters alike.

“Ethical hunting needs to be open for discussion as the wild pigs, dogs, deer etc. is out of control in south east Queensland.”

Mr Rijken said anyone wanting help with pest control free of charge could contact him on 0422 882 894 or adamrijken@hotmail.com.