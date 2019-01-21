Some of Qld's best beach houses are in the Gympie region

AFFORDABILITY: Tin Can Bay is one of many areas that have some of the best beach houses at an affordable price in the region.

EVERYBODY knows that the Cooloola Coast is a hotspot for tourists, but according to new figures, is one of the most affordable areas to purchase a beach house in Queensland.

The latest data from property hub realestate.com has revealed that in the 12 months to January 1, Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove were mentioned as being some of the most affordable areas for beach houses.

Units in Rainbow Beach had a median price of $235,000, whilst Tin Can Bay was $265,000. House prices at Tin Can Bay was $332,800 and Cooloola Cove was $302,500.

Out of the entire Fraser Coast, Sunshine Coast and Noosa region, the Cooloola Coast was more affordable.

"There are many reasons to buy a beach house. For some it is for an investment, for others it is as a holiday home while others want to live there permanently,” says Chief Economist at realestate.com.au, Nerida Conisbee.

"The beachside areas that generally see the strongest price growth are located close to capital cities or other major employment hubs - this makes them easy for people to get there on the weekend, but increasingly people are looking to move to these areas permanently and commute in.”

However, Conisbee adds that the more remote beachside locations are generally the cheapest.

"Isolated beachside locations tend to be cheaper - often these areas get busy in summer but empty out in winter,” she says.

1. Unit 19/15 Rainbow Shores Dr is currently listed at $140,000

About: Stylish, affordable, fully self-contained apartment within five minutes walk of the beach via a bush track.

Situated on the second level (middle floor) overlooking manicured lawn and tropical landscaped gardens, this is the perfect beachside retreat for a couple. Within the complex there are many activities and features including: swimming pools, tennis court, outdoor spa, table tennis, bikeways and walkways, children's playground and BBQ area. With the beach only a short stroll away, swimming, fishing and boating can also be enjoyed. You can dine at the nearby Pavilion Restaurant and Bar and experience modern Australian cuisine in a comfortable, relaxed, alfresco setting.

2. 16/2-4 Double Island Drive is currently listed at $153,000 Negotiable

About: Unit 16 is a Large fully-furnished, beautifully kept self-contained, ground floor apartment with an adjoining lock up garage and a good sized private (partially covered) courtyard at the reputable "Rainbow Getaway Holiday Apartments”

Refurbished last year with improvements to the kitchen and bathroom as well as a new air-conditioner, new fridge, new dishwasher, new rangehood, new tap-ware throughout, new lighting and ceiling fans and a Big Screen Smart TV connected to high speed internet.

3. Unit 38/15 Rainbow Shores Drive is currently listed at $145,000

About: Conveniently located on the second floor overlooking stunning subtropical gardens, this unit is less than a five minute walk to the beach via a bush track.

As part of the popular Rainbow Beach Resort, you have access to a lap pool, lagoon pool, tennis court, BBQ area and kid's playground. There is also a popular Restaurant and Bar as part of the Resort.

4. 205 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay is currently listed at $266,000

This rendered block home is all about location. Across the road from the Tin Can Bay bowls and golf club which also offers restaurant and live entertainment. The home has a great kitchen with dishwasher and island bench overlooking the combined dining and living area with a wood fire place and timber floors.

5. 5/43 Trevally Street, Tin Can Bay is currently listed at $220,000

About: Are you after the easy life? Want to holiday all year. Well listen up this one is for you! This 2 bedroom town house is modern and spacious, with living downstairs, you will love cooking in the modern kitchen, watch your loved ones in the sparkling pool..this is living. Open plan living and dining room.

Convenience of a downstairs toilet. Upstairs be surprised with notably large bedrooms both with balconies, one with views to the gorgeous streetscape and the other with views to the luscious pool and tropical setting. Generous main bathroom with separate bath tub.

6. 25 Marco Polo Dr, Cooloola Cove is currently listed for $249,381

Plans are still yet to be done for this house.

7. 57 Nautilus Drive, Cooloola Cove is currently listed for $279,000

About: Open living with light filled rooms, fabulous entertaining area and ready to inspect! Air-conditioning in the main room, and office / 3rd bedroom with ceiling fans throughout for Tin Can Bay's warm summers. For the security conscious, there are security screens fitted throughout this home and great side access for the boat or van.

Sunshine Coast:

Marcoola: Median House price: $860,000 - Unit price $490,000

Mooloolaba: Median House price $842,000 - Unit price $407,500

Coolum Beach: Median House price $675,500 - Unit price $395,000

Maroochydore: Median House price $660,000 - Unit price $417,750

Currumbin: Median House price $860,000 - Unit price $490,000

Sunshine Beach: Median House price $1372,500 - Unit price $698,000

Noosa Heads: Median House price $1120,000 - Unit price $780,000

Alexandra Headlands: Median House price $1035,000 - Unit price $394,000

Peregian Beach: Median House price $870,000 - Unit price $531,250

Warana: Median House price $655,000 - Unit price $353,000

Wurtulla: Median House price $630,000 - Unit price $365,000

Caloundra: Median House price $550,000 - Unit $435,000

Gympie Region:

Cooloola Cove: Median House price $302,500 - Unit price NA

Rainbow Beach: Median House price NA - Unit price $235,000

Tin Can Bay: Median House price $332,800 - Unit price $265,000