'Some men think we shouldn't be here'

Australian Rules: Today is International Women's Day and the captain of the Gympie Cats women's team, Jodie Jones, says discrimination on the football field is not a thing of the past.

The introduction of the AFLW has provided many girls and women opportunities to play the male dominated sport.

"You still get men who think that women shouldn't be here and it's a male sport,” Jones said on the eve of IWD this week.

"We are out to prove them wrong and we should be there just as the men should be. We have every right to be there just as them.

"(AFLW) has given women a lot more opportunities to get into different areas and sports would have taken off a lot more.”

Having played AFL for three years, Jones has only one regret: that she did not find the sport when she was younger.

"If I had found AFL 20 years ago, I'd be giving my daughter a run for her money for best and fairest and would have put on a (professional) guernsey myself,” she said.

Captaining the side for the first time this year, Jones hopes to keep the girls together.

"It's a bit of an honour really. I am going to take it on as a big responsibility,” she said. "I see my job as teaching new players how to kick the ball properly, being able to mark and just generally with their skills.

Check out Jones in action this Saturday at the Six Mile Ovals at 5pm.