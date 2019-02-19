Some fears are worth holding on to for dear life

Donald Trump has displayed few of the attributes of true leadership since taking office two years ago.

Donald Trump has displayed few of the attributes of true leadership since taking office two years ago.

NEW research has discovered irrational fears (of spiders, snakes, flying etc) can be switched off with the right therapy.

Some fears however, are not irrational. They serve an evolutionary purpose.

University lecturer Paul Williams' opinion piece on Donald Trump's fear mongering, attacks on the media, and public support for the crazies who physically go after reporters, makes me afraid.

Though the Don trumpets "fake news” as the reason behind so much of his bad press (none of it is true nor deserved) the Orwellian irony here is that it is he who uses fake news.

He unrepentantly and ruthlessly incites and harnesses the most base of human traits to get his way - hate and fear.

It is a frightening that so many choose to believe him, or turn a blind eye to his self-serving duplicity.

He gives credence to the wackos spruiking their paranoid nonsense from doomsday bunkers by labelling long-established news outlets "the enemy of the people”.

As Mr Williams notes, once trust in independent journalism is lost, democracy itself is lost.

It's a popular sport to hate journalists and freedom of the press, but a world without it bears thinking about. Information would be controlled by those in power.

So while I would love to be free of my fear of giant grasshoppers, there are some fears worth keeping close.