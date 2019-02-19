Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Donald Trump has displayed few of the attributes of true leadership since taking office two years ago.
Donald Trump has displayed few of the attributes of true leadership since taking office two years ago.
News

Some fears are worth holding on to for dear life

Shelley Strachan
by
19th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW research has discovered irrational fears (of spiders, snakes, flying etc) can be switched off with the right therapy.

Some fears however, are not irrational. They serve an evolutionary purpose.

University lecturer Paul Williams' opinion piece on Donald Trump's fear mongering, attacks on the media, and public support for the crazies who physically go after reporters, makes me afraid.

Though the Don trumpets "fake news” as the reason behind so much of his bad press (none of it is true nor deserved) the Orwellian irony here is that it is he who uses fake news.

He unrepentantly and ruthlessly incites and harnesses the most base of human traits to get his way - hate and fear.

It is a frightening that so many choose to believe him, or turn a blind eye to his self-serving duplicity.

He gives credence to the wackos spruiking their paranoid nonsense from doomsday bunkers by labelling long-established news outlets "the enemy of the people”.

As Mr Williams notes, once trust in independent journalism is lost, democracy itself is lost.

It's a popular sport to hate journalists and freedom of the press, but a world without it bears thinking about. Information would be controlled by those in power.

So while I would love to be free of my fear of giant grasshoppers, there are some fears worth keeping close.

donald trump editorial editorial comment fear opinion
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Unusually high numbers succumb to summer flu in Qld

    premium_icon Unusually high numbers succumb to summer flu in Qld

    News 10 cases have been reported in Gympie so far this year

    • 19th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
    UFO seen hovering over Gympie region last night

    premium_icon UFO seen hovering over Gympie region last night

    News 'It definitely looked like something not of this world.'

    Mammoth tide swallows first Mudlo Rocks victim

    premium_icon Mammoth tide swallows first Mudlo Rocks victim

    News Towie warns: 'If you get stuck you'll be gone in an hour'

    Authorities on full alert as Cyclone Oma's threat grows

    premium_icon Authorities on full alert as Cyclone Oma's threat grows

    Breaking Question marks remain about Oma will do next