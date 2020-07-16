Some big Gympie council projects will be wound up this week
Gympie Regional Council parks and gardens crews will this week continue on three important community projects.
The Memorial Park toddler playground upgrade, the North Park Estate Garden project and the Zonta Rose bed refurbishment are all due for completion in the coming weeks.
“Favourable weather has meant staff have the opportunity to push through a number of really important parks and gardens projects,” said councillor Warren Polley.
“The crews are either working on, scheduled, or recently completed, nine separate projects, all of which are designed to add to the community, environment and aesthetic of our region,” Cr Polley said.
The project list includes:
- Hockey Irrigation upgrade project - completed
- Memorial Park toddler playground removal and upgrade - commenced
- All Abilities toddler playground and upgrade – completed
- North Park Estate garden - Scheduled/ongoing
- Rainbow Shores Estate – completed
- Zonta Rose bed refurbishment (behind the Royal Hotel) – commenced
- Albert Park bollards and slip rail installation – completed
- Carlo Circuit, Rainbow Beach - fire management and hazard mitigation work – being scheduled
- Federation Park, Cooloola Cove water diversion project – completed