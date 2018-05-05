SOLVED: What's going on at this iconic Gympie site?

BUILDING CONCERNS: A Mellor St building is being demolished because of structural problems.

DANGEROUS structural problems at a historic Gympie building on Mellor St has left the lot's owner with no other choice but to demolish it.

Crews from Thunderbirds Demolitions have been working for the past few weeks to take down two lots on the block opposite Beaurepaires, one of which was formally a motor mechanics' garage reportedly once owned by the Dunstan family.

According to Thunderbirds owner Justine "Lady Penelope” Smith, the motor garage was not the building of immediate concern, while the other had started to "relax” onto the neighbouring property and the street itself.

A spokeswoman for Gympie Regional Council said council acted on concerns about the failing building from members of the public.

"Due to public concern over the safety of the building, Council investigated the site and issued an enforcement notice to the owner which required the removal of the building as it was found to be structurally unsound,” the spokeswoman said.

"The demolition of other buildings on the adjoining lot (the motor garage) was carried out at the same time, which was the decision of the owner.

"The property owners obtained the required development approvals for building work and engaged a licensed builder ... prior to demolishing the buildings.”

"Lady Penelope” said the owner was "very sad” to see the demolitions of the "beautiful old buildings” take place.

"He had been trying to restore it,” she said. "We've done a deconstruction of the motor garage to save all the timber, and I'll be using the trusses for my shed in the Mary Valley.

"Anything I don't have a use for will be taken to our salvage site in Pomona.

"People can buy a bit of history if they want to.”