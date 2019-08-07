SOLD..? New Gympie Golf Course five-year plan

FUTURE ASSURED: Simon Tryhorn practises his swing before changing for a social game with mates at Gympie Golf Club

ONE of Gympie's largest privately owned properties and sports facilities, the Gympie Golf Course, has been sold - almost.

Sporting activities at the well known facility will be organised by a new body, the Gympie Sports Club, according to an announcement this morning.

And the future sporting use of the area is secure, club spokeswoman Leah Myers said.

"The new owners are keen to continue operating this historic landmark property in Gympie and the region," she said.

"To allow the Golf course to continue to operate with a secure future, the new owners propose to establish the Gympie Sports Club within the existing facilities."

She said the club recognised the importance of working with existing Gympie Golf Club playing members and to work on increasing membership.

This would involve working with various organisations to bring more local and visiting golfers to this well regraded Golf Course.

"There is a five year plan for future improvements and upgrades that are designed to offer all the community a social venue and facilities for dining, functions and entertainment," she said.

Agent Hoseph Codianni has warned, however, that the sale is still subject to detailed negotiations on "seven or eight issues."

These are connected to the townhouse development site included in the sale and a lapsed development approval from Gympie Regional Council.

