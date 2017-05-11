Solar Q, Lower Wonga residents to meet over 'ideal' site

RAY POWER: Lower Wonga is proposed to be the site of Australia's largest solar farm.

SUPPLY and worker access are the key reasons Lower Wonga was chosen to be the home of Australia's largest solar farm, according to developer Solar Q.

Connecting to not only Gympie, Kilkivan and the Sunshine Coast, managing director Scott Armstrong said the substation had the capability to feed into north Brisbane and central Queensland.

Mr Armstrong and the other members of Solar Q - his brother Alex Armstrong and Stuart Border - will meet with Lower Wonga residents this afternoon to discuss concerns over the development of the Gympie Regional Energy Hub.

Prior to the meeting, MrArmstrong said the site had been chosen not only for its ability to connect with the wider network, but also because it fulfilled a range of criteria that had been assessed before the application.

Alex and Scott Armstrong, two of the Solar Q team members. Scott Kovacevic

"We've done a full assessment of why that particular location is ideal,” he said.

These included topography, reflection and noise impact on houses and roads, connection security and road access.

Accommodation and meals facilities and construction support services were also high on the list, as it made it easier to have workers and companies based in Gympie.

Mr Armstrong also said the project was one of the "most favourable” he had worked on in his career when it came to community impact.

Not only was the solar farm vastly different from the coal power plants he'd been involved with, it also didn't produce noise as wind farms did and had a much lower visual impact.

"If you're 2km down the road, you wouldn't even know there was a solar farm,” Mr Armstrong said.

"You drive up on it and it's there and then it's gone again, whereas with wind I can see it from 20km away.”

The meeting will be held at Lower Wonga Hall from 6pm.